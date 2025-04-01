'Better Negotiation Position': Barbara Corcoran Says to Keep These 2 Things in Mind When Asking for a Raise at Work Corcoran once oversaw a staff of 700 brokers. Here's how she'd negotiate a raise.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Barbara Corcoran founded the real estate brokerage The Corcoran Group and sold it in 2001 for an estimated $70 million.
  • Corcoran said that anyone asking for a raise should prepare well and name a specific increase.
  • U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that salaries increased by an average of 3.8% last year.

Thinking of asking for a raise? Shark Tank investor and multimillionaire Barbara Corcoran says the key to getting ahead is being prepared and being specific.

Corcoran, 76, posted an Instagram video explaining the elements to keep in mind when approaching a boss about a salary raise. The "Shak Tank" star and entrepreneur, who founded real estate brokerage, The Corcoran Group, and sold it in 2001 for an estimated $70 million, has experience overseeing a staff of up to 700 brokers.

Corcoran advised viewers to prepare by making a list of every responsibility they were hired to do. Then, they should write a separate list of everything they are really doing in their current roles. That way, the manager can clearly see where they are fulfilling their responsibilities and where they are going above and beyond — and they can communicate that to their boss.

Related: 'Do You Know What a First Class Ticket Costs?' Why Barbara Corcoran Flies Coach

The second tip Corcoran gave was to name a percentage or a specific monetary value for the raise. Instead of saying "I want a raise," Corcoran said bosses would respond better to, "I want a 10% raise."

"You're in a much better negotiation position to maybe get 8%," Corcoran said. "Name the number."

Corcoran prides herself on being a good boss, stating last month in a separate Instagram post that her perspective is grounded in what she can do for her employees and how she can serve them.

Her professional efforts have been fruitful: Corcoran earns around $4.5 million a year from investments, factoring in profits from over 650 deals she's made on "Shark Tank" as an original cast member for 16 years.

Related: Barbara Corcoran Needed to Make Job Cuts. Here's Why She Fired Her Mom First.

No matter how good the pitch, raises can be rare or a common yearly occurrence, depending on the company.

According to Payscale's 2025 Compensation Best Practices Report, engineering and science firms intend to offer 4.6% raises this year, while nonprofits and educational institutions are only planning on a median 3% pay increase for 2025. Some companies going through a difficult financial year may be unable to offer raises and are not legally obligated to, per Indeed.

Nonprofit think tank The Conference Board surveyed 300 compensation leaders across 11 industries and found that the average annual raise for U.S. employees is around 4%.

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics backs up this figure, showing that salaries for civilian employees increased by an average of 3.8% for the 12-month time frame ending December 2024.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This 54-Year-Old's Juicy Side Hustle — Which She Calls a 'Literal ATM' — Pulls Up to $50,000 a Month and Was Profitable Within 1 Week

In 2013, Shannon Houchin wanted to start a real business — "something that mattered."

By Amanda Breen
Business Plans

How I Turned a Failing Business Into a $1 Million Powerhouse in Just 6 Months

Here's how I addressed five major revenue drains and transformed a struggling business into a million-dollar success in just six months.

By Sarah Choudhary
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Science & Technology

How How AI Is Transforming Education Forever — and What It Means for the Next Generation of Thinkers

As AI reshapes learning and fuels entrepreneurial thinking, the institutions that embrace innovation will create the next generation of problem-solvers, while others risk becoming obsolete.

By Alex Goryachev
Business News

'Unprecedented Levels of Demand': Amazon Prime Air Drones Are Back in the Skies Making Delivery Drops

Amazon stopped the program two months ago to update the software of its drones.

By Sherin Shibu
Marketing

Generative AI Is Changing SEO Forever — Here's What You Need to Know to Stay Competitive

Generative AI is looking to reshape the search landscape forever. Here's how you can leverage its power and efficiency.

By Al Sefati