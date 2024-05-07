📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Kevin O'Leary Says This Is a 'Huge Red Flag' When He's Looking at Resumes The "Shark Tank" star took to X to share his opinions on job hopping — and how long you should really stay in a job.

By Emily Rella

According to the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, over 3.3 million Americans quit their jobs in March.

And though several factors can play a role when workers decide to separate from their employers (a higher salary, better title, personal life change), quitting a job with or without a Plan B can be a risky decision.

That's why "Shark Tank" star and O'Leary Ventures chairman Kevin O'Leary took to X on Tuesday to share his opinion about how long employees should stay at a company before leaving to pursue other opportunities, even if they feel like they've "hit the ceiling" with what they can accomplish in their current role.

"It's got to be a minimum of two years," O'Leary explained. "If you can hang on for a minimum of 24 months and you're still on an upward trajectory and want to make a move because you feel as though you've maxed out in that particular situation, it may be time."

O'Leary said job hopping too quickly can raise major concerns for employers.

"When I look at resumes and I see people hopping every four or five months to another company, that's a huge red flag to me," he said. "I want to see commitment in your career, that you're committed to try and make it work."

O'Leary also commented on what he believes the future of work looks like for most U.S. employees, saying that in-office mandates are archaic and non-productive. He's combatted comments made by fellow multi-millionaire Martha Stewart, doubling down on the idea that employers should give their workers the option to work remotely or in a hybrid setting.

"The economy has changed radically. The problem with saying everybody has to work in the office is you won't be able to hire the best talent," he said during an appearance on FOX's "Outnumbered" last June. "They want to work where they get their jobs done."

As of Tuesday afternoon, O'Leary's estimated net worth was $400 million.

Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com.

