'This Changed Everything': Kevin O'Leary Slams 'Loser States,' Urges Supreme Court to Overturn Federal Judge's Ruling on Elon Musk's SEC Testimony 'ASAP' The "Shark Tank" star appeared on FOX Business' "The Big Money Show" on Monday.

By Emily Rella

On Monday, a federal judge ruled that Elon Musk must testify in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) probe that's looking into whether or not Musk committed securities fraud when scooping up Twitter (now X) stock ahead of his acquisition of the social media platform.

Though the judge's decision comes after a series of lawsuits between the billionaire and the regulatory agency, O'Leary Ventures Chairman and "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary says that the landmark ruling could change everything for businesses.

Related: Kevin O'Leary Issues Stark Warning About Real Estate Industry

Appearing on FOX Business' "The Big Money Show," O'Leary was asked if businesses should be incorporated in states other than Delaware, where over 60% of Fortune 500 corporations — including Alphabet, Amazon, and CVS — are incorporated due to lenient tax policies. (Companies registered in the state that do not do business there do not have to pay corporate income taxes.)

"Absolutely, this changed everything as far as I'm concerned," O'Leary said. "The traditional place to incorporate was always Delaware because of stable policy, we never had cases like this that questioned the will of directors or compensation of audit committees."

The "Shark Tank" star then explained how the ruling takes Delaware "from the winner's state column to the loser state column," calling out other states — New York, New Jersey, Minnesota, Michigan, Massachusetts, and California — as "loser states."

O'Leary defines these states as ones where business policies "are very unstable" due to high initiation fees, and complicated (and high) corporate and state taxes among other policies. O'Leary also reiterated that he was shocked Musk would be probed by the SEC since Twitter was incorporated in Delaware.

"I'm assuming the Supreme Court there will overturn this decision ASAP because everybody's looking at this and saying 'What was that?' That was just right out of nowhere," he said.

Though he's defended Musk's business practices over Monday's ruling, O'Leary has clashed with the billionaire over corporate policies in the past.

Related: Kevin O'Leary Slams Spot Bitcoin ETF Fees, Says Not Buying

Last summer, O'Leary ripped Musk's decision to have Tesla and X employees return to office.

"The economy has changed radically. The problem with saying everybody has to work in the office is you won't be able to hire the best talent," O'Leary said during an episode of FOX's "Outnumbered" in June.

O'Leary's estimated net worth as of Friday morning was $400 million.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

Three Buddies Wanted to Have a Better Time At an Outdoor Festival. Their Invention Turned Into a $43 Million Business.

Jesper Thomsen, co-founder and CEO of SOUNDBOKS, explains how his portable speaker company (literally) broke through the noise.

By Dan Bova
By Emily Rella
Business News

An Outpost of a Popular Buffet Chain Has Racked Up Tens of Millions of Views on Social Media. Here's How It Keeps Going Viral.

The Bronx Golden Corral is a family-run franchise with three sibling managers running the show.

By Melissa Malamut
Side Hustle

This Former Ph.D. Student Started a Side Hustle to Graduate Without Debt — Now He Makes $30,000 a Month and Can Complete a Job in 15 Minutes

Sina Omosowon, founder of TV-mounting business Shine, turned down job offers post-graduation to be his own boss.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

5 Phrases That Kill Your Chances of Receiving Funding

Startup founders are not always aware of how investors interpret specific commonplace phrases. Sometimes, a phrase a founder believes can increase their chances of raising money gives an investor a reason not to invest. These are five such phrases that founders should reconsider using.

By Liam Gill
Franchise

Which Franchise Model Is Right for You? Here's How to Choose

There are thousands of brands and concepts, but franchises generally fall under two business models: "brick-and-mortar" and "service-based." Which is the best choice for you?

By David Busker