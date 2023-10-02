'It's Getting Worse By the Week': Kevin O'Leary Issues Grave Warning About Commercial Real Estate Industry The "Shark Tank" star spoke to impending devaluation of stocks in the industry on FOX Business' "Varney & Co."

By Emily Rella

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary has often warned about impending economic crises, and his latest is sounding the alarms for the commercial real estate industry.

In an appearance on FOX Business' "Varney & Co," O'Leary voiced his concerns — that stocks are beginning to plummet in the industry — and claims the business has become "uneconomic" due to inflation and raising debt ceilings.

"It's getting worse by the week, and lots of private equity firms are admitting there's cracks in the system," he said bluntly. "It's based on debt … The debt was raised for these buildings back at 3, 4 and 5%, now they're dealing with 9 to 14% and refinancing them."

Since the pandemic, remote work has left many companies in debt with their office spaces, and these big buildings that are more vacant than ever before.

Related: 'No, I'm Not Happy': Kevin O'Leary Warns of Impending 'Crisis' for Small Businesses Amid Inflation, Fed Rate Hikes

According to data by Statista, over 16% of office spaces around the country were vacant in Q1 of 2023, with percentages climbing as high as 30% in major U.S. markets like San Francisco and New York City.

Companies looking to sell their office spaces are also having difficulty.

O'Leary also pointed out that property values on these commercial buildings have tanked, coupled with the fact that the U.S. will be facing roughly $1.5 trillion in commercial mortgage debt by the end of 2025.

"Unfortunately, what we have is many of [commercial mortgages] are on the balance sheets of regional banks, up to 40% of their balance sheets. These are going to come through, rolling through refinancings over the next 18 to 30 months," O'Leary said. "We're going to see more cracks on regional banks, and that's putting pressure on the loan books of those banks which are hitting small business."

The domino effect could be devastating for any business in need of a loan, he added.

Still, in June, O'Leary notably said he's a fan of remote work and thinks mandating a return to the office is outdated. He slammed Martha Stewart's comments about the need to return to the office, saying that "nobody wants to work in these places" and noting that 40% of former in-office workers will not return to offices in the post-pandemic world.

Related: Kevin O'Leary Slams Martha Stewart's Comments on Remote Work: 'Nobody Wants to Work in These Places'

This isn't the first time O'Leary has warned of potential troubles ahead for small businesses.

Last month, the "Shark Tank" star went on FOX's "The Big Money Show" to talk about the Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and how it's affecting the financing of small businesses.

"These rapid rate hikes that have occurred, [the] unprecedented speed of these hikes, have put my small businesses [in crisis]," O'Leary said at the time. "If you're in the S&P 500, you have no trouble financing your business. You can't say that about small businesses anymore. The cost of capital has gone through the roof."

O'Leary's estimated net worth as of Monday morning was $400 million.

RELATED: 'All Hell Is Going to Break Loose': Barbara Corcoran Issues Warning About Real Estate Market, Interest Rates
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Franchise

Free Webinar | November 8: Unlocking Financial Freedom: The Side-Hustle Franchise Path

Your aspirations to have an additional source of income can become a reality as a side-hustle business owner — and this free webinar will show you exactly how to do it. Register now →

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Plans

Unlocking Growth — The Power of KPIs in Driving Franchise Brand Success

Why it's critical to track your franchise goals and objectives.

By Stephen Galligan
Side Hustle

Retirees Have a Passion for Pickleball — and One Man's Related Side Hustle Rakes in Up to $5,000 a Month

Bahman Mody saw an opportunity he couldn't ignore on Instagram.

By Amanda Breen
Business Models

Pros or Pretenders? How to Choose a Reliable PR Agency in 6 Steps

With a multitude of names vying for clients' attention, how can you be certain that you're selecting a dependable PR contractor?

By Irina Proskurina
Business News

These Great-Grandparents Booked 51 Back-to-Back Cruises Because It's 'Cheaper Than a Retirement Home'

Retirees Marty and Jess Ansen hopped on a cruise ship nearly two years ago and never left.

By Amanda Breen
Business Culture

3 Valuable Business Lessons from Harvard's Unabomber College Reunion Controversy

In 2012, Harvard mailed out a questionnaire to its alumni. One of their alum, Theodore Kaczynski (The Unabomber), mailed back a response from prison... and Harvard published it, hurting their reputation. Here are three business risk mitigation lessons to learn from the debacle.

By Jon Becker