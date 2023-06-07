'You Can't Possibly Get Everything Done': Martha Stewart Slams Remote Work, on 'Rampage' to Get Workers Back in the Office Stewart says she worked five days a week through the pandemic.

By Emily Rella

Getty Images
Martha Stewart arrives for the 2023 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue launch.

Business mogul and 2023 SI Swimsuit cover star Martha Stewart is not holding back when it comes to how she feels about the shift to remote work in the U.S. since the pandemic.

In an interview with Footwear News, the 81-year-old revealed that at the height of the pandemic, she worked a five-day workweek from her Bedford, New York, home and maintains that she's on a self-proclaimed "rampage" to get the majority of corporate America back to in-office work.

"You can't possibly get everything done working three days a week in the office and two days remotely," she told the outlet, bluntly. "Look at the success of France with their stupid … you know, off for August, blah blah blah. That's not a very thriving country. Should America go down the drain because people don't want to go back to work?"

Stewart's comments aren't entirely shocking: The media maven has not been shy with her opinion on work ethic and corporate culture in America.

In a February 2021 interview with Harper's Bazaar, Stewart revealed that she wakes up at 4 a.m. each morning to get her work day started.

"The CEO should be available to everybody at all times, if possible," Stewart said of her business rules. "You should be able to call anybody anytime, even on weekends."

Stewart joins the ranks of other moguls who have affirmed their belief that working remotely leads to a lack of productivity, including Elon Musk who demanded that all Tesla employees return to a 40-hour in-office workweek last June or risk termination from the company.

According to a McKinsey survey from June 2022, 58% of U.S. workers had the option to work remotely at least once a week, and 35% of workers were permitted to work fully remotely.

Stewart is worth an estimated $400 million.

Wavy Line
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

A Father Decided to Change When He Was in Prison on His Son's Birthday. Now His Nonprofit Helps Formerly Incarcerated Applicants Land 6-Figure Jobs.
Lock
A Teen Turned His Roblox Side Hustle Into a Multimillion-Dollar Company — Now He's Working With Karlie Kloss and Elton John
Lock
3 Mundane Tasks You Should Automate to Save Your Brain for the Big Stuff
6 Things to Consider When Getting Out of a Franchise Agreement
Lock
The Next Time Someone Intimidates You, Here's What You Should Do
5 Ways to Manage Your Mental Health and Regulate Your Nervous System for Sustainable Success

Related Topics

News and Trends Martha Stewart

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

Daymond John Slams 'Shark Tank' Contestants With Restraining Order: 'It Is Unfortunate That It Has Come to This'

Bubba's Q boneless ribs first appeared on Season 5 of the hit ABC show.

By Emily Rella
Business News

'I'm Not a Very Good Businessman': Kevin Costner Is Risking a Ton of His Own Money on New Project

The "Yellowstone" star discussed how he bankrolled his new epic movies — and his accountant isn't happy.

By Dan Bova
Innovation

How AI is Helping Us Break Free From The 9-to-5 Grind

Explore the transformative impact of AI in reshaping work hours and fostering flexibility for a healthier work-life balance.

By Asim Rais Siddiqui
Business News

'I Am Just Floored': Woman Discovers She Won $1 Million Lottery Prize While Checking Her Email at Work

Initially, she thought the email was a scam, but went to lottery headquarters and walked away with a six-figure check after taxes.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Growing a Business

A Teen Turned His Roblox Side Hustle Into a Multimillion-Dollar Company — Now He's Working With Karlie Kloss and Elton John

Rush Bogin, a 17-year-old fashion designer, learned firsthand how finding market gaps and listening to customer feedback can bring major success.

By Amanda Breen
Diversity

How to Be an Ally to the LGBTQ+ Community During Pride Month and Beyond

Recent actions from Bud Light and Target have created more polarization on diversity issues in the workplace. Pride Month is a special time to celebrate with the LGBTQ+ community.

By Julie Kratz