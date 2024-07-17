Get All Access for $5/mo

Barbara Corcoran Asks These 3 Questions Before Hiring Someone New — and It's a Great Lesson in Leadership The "Shark Tank" star says she always asks the same questions.

By Emily Rella Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Barbara Corcoran says good bosses are "control freaks," but it is important to learn to let go so your business can grow.
  • She says when hiring new employees, find someone who can do the job about 80% as well as you do it — then invest in them.

Corcoran Group founder and "Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran knows how to run a tight ship — but she also knows when to relinquish control.

The 75-year-old real estate pioneer and entrepreneur took to Instagram on Wednesday to share advice on hiring and delegating.

Related: Barbara Corcoran: All 'Really Successful Entrepreneurs' Do This

First, she says, embrace your inner "control freak" — it's part of the job.

"Anybody who's a good boss, I've learned, is a control freak. It just comes with the territory, and control freaks have a heck of a hard time delegating," Corcoran explained. "They're the last people who want to give away what they do so perfectly."

Corcoran says in order for your business to grow, though, it's important to find someone who can do the job 80% as well as you can. If you find a candidate who can do that, invest in them to "build your business and move it ahead."

Corcoran said she goes through a three-question litmus test before hiring someone to create a strong pool of employees.

Related: Barbara Corcoran Issues Statement, Warning on NAR Settlement

"I ask myself, 'Are they happy? Do they work hard? Are they talented people in one regard or another?' And if they are, I hire them, and I delegate something to them that's above their pay grade, above their talent pool, so they have to reach and show me how good they are, and that's how you develop talent," she said.

"It's not just a matter of delegating, it's a matter of developing talent, and then delegating to the talent," she added.

Corcoran's net worth is an estimated $400 million.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

I Was Reappointed as CEO to Drive My Company's Profit — Here Are The First 3 Things I Did to Make That Happen

When stepping into a new CEO role, striking the right balance between listening and action is the key to moving the business forward

By Dax Dasilva
Starting a Business

3 Things to Consider Before Your Perfect Business Partner Becomes Your Perfect Disaster

There are many reasons for start-up businesses' high failure rate, including lack of cash, not doing enough research and poor marketing. But this one reason is definitely not getting enough attention.

By Cynthia Kay
Side Hustle

This Former Disney Princess Lived 'Paycheck to Paycheck' Before Starting a Side Hustle at Home — Now She Makes $250,000 a Year

Victoria Carroll's income was "sporadic" until a friend encouraged her to take her talents to Fiverr in 2018.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

How to Overcome the Challenges of Remote Work in the Professional Services Industry

Some businesses need to meet in person, but for many service companies, the question is whether being remote has advantages. We look at what the challenges are and how to overcome them.

By Nicholas Leighton
Business News

Amazon Is Reportedly Tracking 'Coffee Badging' Workers and Their Real In-Office Hours

Leaked Slack messages showed employees had a minimum number of hours they needed to be in the office for the time to count as an in-office day.

By Emily Rella
Science & Technology

How AI Is Being Used to Improve Cybersecurity for Businesses of All Sizes

Discussing the role of AI in cybersecurity, the challenges that cybersecurity teams are facing and future trends that governments and businesses need to be aware of.

By Jessica Wong