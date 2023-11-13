The film will reportedly be based on Walter Isaacson's biography of Musk published earlier this year with Darren Aronofsky set to direct.

This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

Elon Musk, the world's richest person, is finally getting his own movie.

The biopic is in development at A24 – the indie studio that made "Moonlight" and "Everything Everywhere All At Once" — with Darren Aronofsky set to direct, according to a report by Variety.

Aronofsky is the Oscar-nominated director of films including "The Whale" and "Black Swan."

The film will apparently be based on Walter Isaacson's biography of Musk published earlier this year. Isaacson shadowed the Tesla and SpaceX CEO for two years for the book, including during his chaotic acquisition of X, formerly known as Twitter.

People are already speculating about who could play the controversial billionaire, with Reddit threads and social media buzzing with suggestions. Here are the top picks.

Rami Malek

Theo Wargo/Getty Images via BI

Rami Malek, best known for his Oscar-winning performance as Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody," is a social media favorite for the role.

Michael Fassbender

Gisela Schober/Getty Images via BI

Michael Fassbender has worked with Walter Isaacson's material before. The actor played Steve Jobs in a 2015 biopic based on Isaacson's biography of the Apple cofounder, which earned him a Best Actor Oscar nomination.

Robert Downey Jr.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images via BI

Robert Downey Jr. has been floated as a prime contender for the role on both Reddit and X. Musk previously appeared alongside the actor during a cameo in "Iron Man 2."

Kevin Durand

Paul Archuleta via BI

X users have been pointing out the physical similarities between Canadian actor Durand and Elon Musk.

Steve Buscemi

Cantor Fitzgerald/Getty Images via BI

Steve Buscemi, known for his various portrayals of oddballs, is also a potential contender. Buscemi has appeared in films including "Mystery Train," "Fargo," and "Reservoir Dogs."

Alexander Skarsgård

Marilla Sicilia/Getty Images via BI

Alexander Skarsgård has already shown he's capable of taking on a Musk-like character after played the rather unsettling Swedish tech bro Lukas Matsson in the HBO drama "Succession."

Nicolas Cage

Angela Weiss/Getty Images via BI

Oscar award-winning Cage is the top-voted suggestion on one Reddit thread. He's playing a very Nicholas Cage-type character in the film "Dream Scenario" that's just been released.

Jesse Eisenberg

Getty Images via BI

Jesse Eisenberg is a popular but most likely a troll suggestion given he famously played Musk's arch rival Mark Zuckerberg in "The Social Network."

Chris Pratt

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images via BI

Chris Pratt has also been suggested by some for the role – presumably just because he's Chris Pratt.

Mads Mikkelsen

Joel C. Ryan/AP via BI

Social media users have been pointing out physical similarities between the Danish actor Mikkelsen and Musk for some time, although the suggestion has faced some backlash.

Matt Damon

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images via BI

Matt Damon, who is a year older than Musk, 52, is also a popular contender for the role. Damon is also an Academy Award-winner, but not for his acting: he and Ben Affleck co-wrote the screenplay for "Good Will Hunting," in 1997 and picked up an Oscar in the process.

Kathy Bates – and others

Emma McIntyre/ Getty Images via BI

One Reddit user suggested "Misery" star Kathy Bates for the role, while another liked the idea of Elliot Page being cast – "not because I think he'd be good for the role, but because Elon would be pissed if this happened!"

Other names being bandied around include Leonardo DiCaprio and Brendan Fraser.