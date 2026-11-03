Keep Files Private With a $65 AI Assistant That Never Touches the Cloud

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TL;DR: Run AI on your own computer with a Pansophy lifetime subscription, now $64.97 (reg. $199) through November 8.

Every prompt a business sends to a cloud AI tool ends up on someone else’s server, along with any client details or financial figures pasted into it. Once that data leaves your hands, you have little say in how it gets used or shared, and a single breach at the provider can expose it.

One way to avoid that risk is Pansophy, a private AI assistant that runs entirely on your own computer, and a lifetime subscription is on sale for $64.97 (reg. $199) until November 8.

Your data never leaves your computer

Pansophy does all of its processing locally on your device, the company says. Your chats, uploaded documents, and searches stay on your machine, with no API calls going out and no cloud storage involved. Because nothing reaches an outside server, there’s nothing for a third party to collect, sell, or lose in a hack. You don’t need an account or login to use Pansophy either, so there’s no profile attached to your activity.

That privacy matters most with sensitive files. You can upload a PDF, DOCX, TXT, or Markdown file and have Pansophy summarize it, answer questions about it, rewrite it, or translate it. A client contract or a payroll report can get a quick review without passing through anyone else’s systems. Pansophy also drafts emails, generates code, and helps you brainstorm through a chat window on your desktop.

Once activated, Pansophy works without an internet connection or a dedicated GPU, so a standard laptop, desktop, or Chromebook can run it. When you need current information, an optional hybrid mode turns on web search, and you decide when to use it. Usage is unlimited, with no token caps, per-word fees, or monthly quotas. For teams working with international clients, Pansophy supports eight languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, and Hindi.

Your lifetime license works on one desktop computer running Windows, macOS, Linux, or ChromeOS. Pansophy needs at least 4GB of RAM, though 8GB is recommended, and updates are included. Licenses must be redeemed within 30 days of purchase.

Use AI without handing your business data to anyone else.

Until November 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT, a lifetime subscription to Pansophy Private Personal AI Desktop Assistant is only $64.97.

StackSocial prices subject to change.