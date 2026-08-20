Customer Service Is Declining. It’s Time to Take a Closer Look at What’s Happening Inside Your Business.

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Key Takeaways Customer service has declined significantly in recent years. Some attribute it to a lack of communication skills among younger workers, but I have observed a decline across all age groups.

As a business owner, I continually seek ways to improve ours. We handle unsatisfied customers with common courtesy and by educating our customers on our capabilities and service offerings.

Providing outstanding customer service begins with building a customer-focused culture, hiring the right employees and offering quality training.

Nearly every company claims to deliver superior customer service. Yet, despite the focus on creating memorable experiences, many customers still report dissatisfaction when interacting with hospitality, retail or call center representatives.

The reason is straightforward: Customer service levels have declined significantly in recent years, especially since the 2020 pandemic. While some attribute this to a lack of communication skills among younger workers, I have observed a decline across all age groups.

Do customers expect too much?

Before I answer this question, I have to ask myself: Do we, as customers and consumers, expect too much? Possibly. Or are workers on the opposite side of the actual or invisible counter not delivering the level of service we’ve grown accustomed to in previous years?

I regularly emphasize the importance of outstanding customer service to my transcription company staff. Are we responding to inquiries promptly? When customers express frustration, do we address their concerns effectively and professionally?

Restaurants and hospitality venues are often mentioned when discussing customer service levels. According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), when we dine out, customers are evaluating their overall dining experience, regardless of food quality. Service speed and price are driving forces. Service consistency, atmosphere, cleanliness and human interaction all play critical roles.

One reason may be the increased cost of everything, especially food. Five-to-seven-dollar lunches have given way to $15 salads and $25 entrees. It seems that rising prices also come with rising service expectations. And given the challenges of recruiting and training a customer-oriented workforce, it’s no surprise that consumers are walking away disappointed with their overall experience.

On top of everything else, we consumers are expected to tip 20% and sometimes absorb a 3-5% upcharge for using our credit card.

Rude employees and disengaged managers

Grocery stores are another sector where customer service is closely monitored. According to an ACSI report, supermarket customer service rankings declined by 1%, from 79% to 78%. Which supermarkets received the highest ratings from 2025 to 2026?

Trader Joe’s: 84 to 86%

Publix: level, at 84%

H-E-B: 82 to 83%

Interestingly, Save A Lot, a discount grocer, gained three percentage points, moving from 75 to 78%. On the flip side, which stores experienced the largest decline?

Wegmans: 83 to 78%

Hy-Vee: 78 to 76%

Albertsons: 76 to 74%

During a recent visit to a large regional grocery chain, I asked an employee for help locating an item. The employee was unfamiliar with the product and directed me to the wrong aisle without offering further assistance.

After finding the product myself, I joined a checkout line marked as open. While assisting another customer, the cashier abruptly told me the line was closing and directed me to self-checkout. When I pointed out the illuminated “open” sign, the cashier simply turned it off without explanation. I must confess that I was a bit shocked.

I seldom request a manager, but on this occasion, I left my cart and found two managers in the produce section. After explaining the situation, both managers remained unresponsive. I commented, “That’s the reason that XXXX (a competing chain a few blocks away) is kicking your tail.” The senior manager then asked me to leave. Wow.

In contrast, the competing chain excels at customer service. When customers ask where an item is located, employees personally escort them to the correct aisle and assist in locating the item. I find myself trying to talk them out of walking with me, yet appreciative of their assistance. They do not ignore customers in line, and if a lane must close, a manager is available to provide alternatives.

Looking into the customer service mirror

As a business owner, I continually seek ways to improve our customer service. How do we handle frustrated or unsatisfied customers? Common courtesy, along with educating our customers on our capabilities and service offerings, handle many issues.

We guarantee a 99% accuracy rate on all transcriptions at Ditto, setting a high standard for our service. While mistakes can occur, I instruct my staff to “make things right” and involve me when necessary. We are motivated to solve customer service issues instead of having to provide our services for free.

Speaking of exceptional customer service, I recently heard about Pal’s Sudden Service, a small, fast-food burger chain in Upper East Tennessee with 31 independently owned locations. Founded in 1956 by Fred “Pal” Barger, the business excels in customer service.

Expectations for fast food service are often low, with customers simply hoping their orders are correct. According to a Harvard Business Review analysis, the average error rate for fast-food orders is 1 in 15. Pal’s performs significantly better.

They provide new employees with approximately 120 hours of training, ensuring they master their station before starting shifts. Management trainees complete over 800 hours of training and spend 10% of their time teaching others. Employees are regularly tested to maintain customer service standards.

In fact, locations are not selected and built without first finding the right manager. Management candidates go through an intensive interview process with the company CEO. There is no inside dining area. When placing orders in the drive-through line, customers speak directly with an employee, and not through a grainy microphone. The average order time is 12 seconds, with 18 seconds spent at the pickup window.

But here’s the amazing part. Their average order error rate is 1 in 3600. To clarify, that’s one in three thousand six hundred orders. Staff turnover is extremely low, and manager candidates are evaluated as if they could be the CEO of their own company.

How does your company’s training program compare to Pal’s? It may be time to assess how you and your management team develop customer service skills.

Exceptional service starts at the top

Expecting employees to deliver excellent customer service is difficult without leadership doing it themselves and giving the necessary support. First, how are you measuring customer service levels?

Leaders must establish clear guidelines and goals to evaluate customer service effectively. Hiring individuals with strong customer service skills makes delivering exceptional service much easier. Are you assessing these skills during candidate interviews?

Assigning customer-facing roles to individuals lacking customer service skills or the willingness to learn them leads to frustration for both customers and the business. I recently had to let a long-term employee go due to complacency and a lack of commitment to service standards. Sometimes, maintaining high service levels requires replacing unproductive staff with customer-focused team members.

Generational differences and customer service

Understanding your customers is essential to meeting their needs. Older customers interact with technology differently than younger generations. Your response to their challenges can determine whether they become repeat customers.

Baby Boomers (1946-1964): prefer human interaction, respond to traditional advertising

prefer human interaction, respond to traditional advertising Generation X (1965-1980): substantial purchasing power, brand loyal, love reward programs

substantial purchasing power, brand loyal, love reward programs Millennials (1981-1996): rely heavily on digital programs, largest living generation, embrace technology

rely heavily on digital programs, largest living generation, embrace technology Generation Z (1997-2012): leverage technology, use social media to connect and influence, respond to personalized digital offers

Providing outstanding customer service begins with building a customer-focused culture, hiring the right employees and offering quality training. These steps will enhance both service levels and your company’s bottom line.