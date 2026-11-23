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Key Takeaways Before crediting a training or development program for someone’s success, ask what would’ve happened anyway. Otherwise, you may be rewarding programs for identifying talent rather than developing it.

Your most flattering numbers often rest on small samples or selected groups. Separating observed outcomes from attributable impact makes a success story more credible, not less.

Make generosity a choice (not an obligation), demonstrate the behavior you want repeated, and understand that the greatest impact of an investment may extend far beyond the organization that made it.

When my grandmother died, people came to her funeral with stories our family had never heard. She had quietly helped them for years, asking for nothing in return. It was my first lesson in how far generosity can travel, and how much of its impact goes unrecorded.

I founded the William S.D. Louey Educational Foundation in 1995 with that lesson in mind. Over the next three decades, I watched scholars build careers, support families and, in many cases, create opportunities for others. This year, the Foundation sought to understand those outcomes more systematically. It surveyed and interviewed former scholars, publishing its findings in a white paper, Opening Doors Through Education. The Foundation-led study offers an early assessment of the longer-term outcomes of its scholarship program.

The findings offer an encouraging picture of how educational opportunities can influence lives well beyond the classroom. Former scholars described how their education helped them build careers, improve their families’ circumstances and contribute to their communities. Many have also gone on to support others through mentoring, volunteering and philanthropy, extending the benefits of their education to people they may never have reached otherwise.

While the research is exploratory and cannot establish cause and effect, it raises questions that extend well beyond philanthropy. Every organization invests in people, yet few measure what those investments make possible over a lifetime. Here are five lessons I believe leaders can take from our experience.

1. Ask what would have happened anyway

The paper introduces a measure called the William Louey Effect: the difference between the path a scholar actually followed and the one that might reasonably have been expected given their starting circumstances. The name matters less than the question behind it: compared with what?

Businesses regularly celebrate employees who complete leadership programs and subsequently earn promotions. But would those employees have succeeded without the training? A talented person who was already destined to thrive tells us relatively little about the program. Someone whose trajectory genuinely changed tells us considerably more.

Leaders should examine starting circumstances, not simply final achievements. Otherwise, they risk rewarding programs for identifying talent rather than developing it.

2. Question your most flattering numbers

One of our paper’s most striking findings is also among its most uncertain. It estimates that parental income is approximately 46% less predictive of our scholars’ adult earnings than it is nationally in China, comparing coefficients of 0.27 and 0.50. But that estimate draws on income ranges reported by roughly 10 people, all originally selected for academic promise. Some of the difference might have existed without our support.

The same problem affects corporate high-potential programs. When participants outperform their peers, how much credit belongs to the program, and how much to the selection process? Good measurement requires intellectual humility. Leaders should distinguish between outcomes they observe and impact they can reasonably attribute to their intervention. Acknowledging uncertainty does not weaken a success story. It makes the conclusions more credible.

3. Make generosity a choice, not an obligation

From the beginning, I encouraged scholars to pay their opportunities forward when they felt ready, whether through money, knowledge or time. I never wanted that expectation to become a condition of receiving support. The paper calls this voluntary reciprocity: giving that emerges from gratitude and personal conviction rather than contractual obligation.

Organizations often seek loyalty through retention bonuses, repayment clauses and restrictive agreements. Such mechanisms can serve legitimate purposes, but they cannot manufacture genuine commitment. Some of our earliest scholars independently established and funded a scholarship for Chinese students at Oxford. We did not require them to do so, because when people feel trusted rather than indebted, they have the freedom to turn an opportunity they received into something of their own.

4. Demonstrate the behavior you want repeated

Generosity becomes more powerful when people can see what it looks like. Several scholars who established the Oxford scholarship also mentor its recipients, offering guidance similar to the support they once received. They are passing forward not only financial resources, but a way of treating people.

The leadership lesson is practical. If you want employees to mentor colleagues, share knowledge and create opportunities, make those expectations visible through your own behavior. Take time to advise younger employees, introduce promising people to contacts who can help them, and continue supporting colleagues even when there is no immediate benefit to you. Then give others the freedom to contribute in their own ways.

A culture of generosity cannot be built through instructions alone. It grows when people repeatedly experience the behavior their leaders advocate.

5. Measure the return that goes elsewhere

We have never asked a scholar to repay their scholarship. Instead, many have supported relatives, mentored students or helped others pursue opportunities. One former scholar described the experience as bringing philanthropy forward by a generation. For business leaders, this suggests a broader definition of return on investment.

Consider an employee who leaves your company and becomes an exceptional manager elsewhere, or a former trainee who mentors people you will never meet. Your organization may receive no direct financial benefit, yet its investment continues producing value. Traditional performance dashboards rarely capture that contribution.

Our paper argues that measuring educational outcomes only at graduation or the first job can overlook changes that emerge much later, including leadership, entrepreneurship and upward mobility. The same applies to professional development. A program evaluated after 12 months may reveal little about the influence its participants eventually have on others. Leaders should consider staying connected with former employees and tracking how their contributions evolve, without treating their subsequent achievements as corporate property.

The Foundation offers its framework as a starting point, not a definitive answer. We hope other scholarship providers and universities will test it with larger groups and more rigorous comparisons. Business leaders need not adopt our terminology to apply the underlying principle.

When deciding whether an investment in people has succeeded, ask two questions: What did this person achieve, and what did they subsequently make possible for others? The second is harder to measure, and its benefits may never return directly to the organization that made the investment. But three decades after founding the Foundation, I have come to believe it may be the more important question.