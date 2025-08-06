Philanthropy isn't just a feel-good add-on — it can fuel business growth, and this article shows founders how to align purpose with profit at any stage.

Ten years ago, I was faced with a choice: I could make a small downpayment to buy my first home, or I could follow my dream, invest in myself and start my own business.

I bet on myself and chose to follow my dream. And while that dream was anchored in building my own business from the ground up, I also had the seed of an idea to ensure my business would give back to my community and help create a brighter and more positive world.

In fact, ever since I was a child growing up in Soviet Ukraine, I have had a burning desire to make change and a hunger to create a better future for both myself and my loved ones in my community. So as soon as it was financially possible, at Soft2Bet, we began investing in philanthropy. As we did, something unexpected happened: the more seriously we invested in community impact, the stronger our business became.

Now I believe that philanthropy, done correctly, can serve as an agent of change and has the ability to make an impact on a wider community, while also driving business. If you're a founder or business owner, you don't need to wait until you've "made it" to start giving back. You can begin weaving purpose into your business today — and in this article, I'll share the practical steps we took to align profit with impact, and how you can do the same no matter your stage or size.

Start with purpose

Every founder hears the phrase mission-driven, but too often it's treated like a marketing slogan. In reality, embedding a clear mission early on is one of the most powerful strategic decisions you can make.

Some of the world's most recognized brands have figured this out. Apple, for example, matches employee donations and volunteer hours through its Employee Giving program, raising $880 million for more than 44,000 organizations over 11 years. It's a simple but powerful system that aligns the company's values with those of its team.

In our own experience, directing a portion of business profits to youth education programs created unexpected ripple effects. Motivation improved. Recruiting got easier. Conversations with partners deepened. We learned that people want to be part of something that matters.

You don't need a perfectly worded mission statement. You need a real one—and the discipline to follow through on it.

Align giving with your strengths

Philanthropy is most effective when it's connected to what your business already does well. Google's Ad Grant program is a good example — it gives nonprofits $10,000 per month in free advertising. That helps raise awareness for good causes while encouraging broader use of Google's core platform.

The same logic applies to smaller or mid-sized businesses. Suppose you're in technology, fund digital education. If you're in logistics, support supply chain innovation. Contribute where you have expertise — not just money. That's how you create meaningful, scalable impact.

Give people something to believe in

Values-driven businesses outperform in more ways than one. They attract stronger talent, build trust faster and create a culture that retains high performers.

When employees feel proud of the company's broader impact, their emotional investment increases. That lowers turnover, boosts engagement and makes it harder for you to compete.

Support the ecosystem you operate in

Philanthropy doesn't have to be charity. Some of the most overlooked opportunities lie in strategic investment, supporting the very ecosystem that surrounds your business.

Launching a fund to support early-stage founders or social ventures can uncover new talent and keep your industry future-focused. Even outside of tech, the same principle applies: a small business can sponsor a trade program, fund local innovation, or mentor the next generation. These aren't just good deeds — they're good strategy.

Make your impact measurable

Philanthropy should be treated like any other part of the business: it should be measured, reported, and refined. Take Amazon's Housing Equity Fund as a model. With a goal of creating 20,000 affordable homes near its major business hubs, the company has already invested over $1.4 billion and built 14,000 homes with clear, trackable results.

Whether you're funding one local program or one hundred global initiatives, clarity and accountability are key. Done right, community impact doesn't distract from business outcomes — it drives them.

Final thought

The most resilient companies are built on more than revenue. They're built on purpose. If you're building something today, consider not just how your business can grow, but how it can contribute. The returns may surprise you.

