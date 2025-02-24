Discover ten impactful philanthropic organizations that align with entrepreneurial values, offering opportunities to give back and create meaningful change.

While sitting and reflecting on an important subject, it hit me — after co-founding, acquiring and exiting multiple businesses, the most meaningful topic in entrepreneurship today isn't just growth or strategy. It's philanthropy. Success isn't just about building wealth; it's about creating impact. Entrepreneurs have the power to shape industries, influence communities and drive social change — but only if they actively choose to give back.



As a council member of the Israeli-American Council, I've had the privilege of engaging with both youth and the broader community, fostering entrepreneurial growth through education, mentorship and leadership development. Whether discussing artificial intelligence, business strategy or social responsibility with aspiring entrepreneurs at recent events in Las Vegas, I've seen firsthand the power of mentorship and guidance in shaping the next generation.



Similarly, my involvement with Make-A-Wish Foundation has been a deeply personal and emotional experience. Witnessing the sheer joy of children whose wishes are granted has reinforced a belief that's critical for every entrepreneur: Our ability to create opportunities goes far beyond business — we have a responsibility to support those who need it most.



Philanthropy isn't just about writing checks. It's about strategic giving, integrating charitable efforts into our business models and ensuring that our success contributes to a larger purpose. Entrepreneurs can support causes through direct contributions, partnerships, mentorship or even allocating a portion of product sales to impactful initiatives.

Choosing the right cause is personal, but for those looking to make a real difference, here are 10 philanthropic organizations that every entrepreneur should consider supporting.

City of Hope

Supporting cutting-edge medical research and treatment

Who they are: City of Hope is a leading research and treatment center focused on cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases.

What they do: This nonprofit combines advanced medical research with compassionate patient care, pioneering new treatments that improve survival rates.

Why entrepreneurs should consider supporting: Entrepreneurs understand the importance of innovation, and City of Hope is a leader in breakthrough medical advancements. Supporting this organization helps drive scientific progress and provides hope for millions battling serious illnesses.

Make-A-Wish Foundation

Granting life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses

Who they are: Make-A-Wish Foundation grants transformative wishes to children diagnosed with critical illnesses.

What they do: Whether it's meeting a hero, going on a dream trip or experiencing a once-in-a-lifetime event, Make-A-Wish provides children with emotional strength and joy during challenging times.

Why entrepreneurs should consider supporting: Entrepreneurs are dreamers and builders, and Make-A-Wish creates dreams for those who need them most. Getting involved offers direct, visible impact on children's lives.

charity: water

Bringing clean and safe drinking water to communities worldwide

Who they are: charity: water is a nonprofit dedicated to providing access to clean drinking water in developing countries.

What they do: By funding sustainable water projects, the organization helps reduce disease, poverty and gender inequality, as women and children often bear the burden of collecting water.

Why entrepreneurs should consider supporting: Clean water is a basic human necessity and a foundation for economic growth. Entrepreneurs who support charity: water contribute to healthier, more self-sufficient communities worldwide.

Habitat for Humanity

Building affordable housing for families in need

Who they are: Habitat for Humanity is a global nonprofit focused on housing and community development.

What they do: By building and improving homes, Habitat for Humanity helps families achieve financial stability and independence.

Why entrepreneurs should consider supporting: Entrepreneurs understand that stable environments lead to growth. Supporting Habitat for Humanity helps break cycles of poverty and housing insecurity, giving families a better future.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Providing free treatment and life-saving research for pediatric illnesses

Who they are: St. Jude is a leading research hospital dedicated to treating and curing childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

What they do: Families never receive a bill from St. Jude, and the hospital's research contributes to global advancements in pediatric medicine.

Why entrepreneurs should consider supporting: Business leaders who value innovation and impact will find that St. Jude leads the way in medical breakthroughs, making a real difference in children's lives.

The Special Olympics

Empowering individuals with intellectual disabilities through sports

Who they are: The Special Olympics provides sports training and athletic competitions for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

What they do: Beyond competitions, the organization fosters inclusion, confidence and personal achievement for participants.

Why entrepreneurs should consider supporting: Entrepreneurs believe in empowerment and breaking barriers. The Special Olympics provides life-changing opportunities for those who often face societal limitations.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Providing after-school programs for youth development

Who they are: The Boys & Girls Clubs of America supports at-risk youth with mentorship, education and leadership programs.

What they do: The organization runs after-school programs, career readiness initiatives and college prep assistance, giving children the skills they need for success.

Why entrepreneurs should consider supporting: Business leaders understand the importance of investing in the next generation. Supporting Boys & Girls Clubs helps shape future leaders and provides opportunities for underserved youth.

Kiva

Providing microloans to entrepreneurs in developing countries

Who they are: Kiva is a nonprofit crowdfunding platform that allows individuals to provide microloans to small business owners and entrepreneurs worldwide.

What they do: By funding small businesses in underserved areas, Kiva helps entrepreneurs lift themselves out of poverty through sustainable business growth.

Why entrepreneurs should consider supporting: Kiva aligns perfectly with entrepreneurial values — funding startups, fostering economic independence, and supporting innovation at the grassroots level.

Feeding America

Fighting hunger through food banks and community programs

Who they are: Feeding America is the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the U.S., operating a vast network of food banks.

What they do: The nonprofit distributes food to millions of families facing food insecurity, ensuring that no one goes hungry.

Why entrepreneurs should consider supporting: Entrepreneurs know that a strong workforce requires a healthy foundation. By tackling hunger, Feeding America strengthens communities and workforce potential.

Operation Smile

Providing free surgery for children with cleft conditions

Who they are: Operation Smile provides life-changing surgery to children born with cleft lips and palates, helping them eat, speak and smile properly.

What they do: By mobilizing medical teams worldwide, Operation Smile gives children access to safe and effective surgical care that they otherwise couldn't afford.

Why entrepreneurs should consider supporting: Entrepreneurs thrive on transforming lives, and Operation Smile offers a direct way to create real, visible change in children's futures.

Again, choosing the right cause is personal, but these 10 organizations offer impactful ways for entrepreneurs to give back. True success isn't just about scaling businesses — it's about creating a lasting legacy. Entrepreneurs have the power to drive change beyond their industries, and philanthropy is one of the most meaningful ways to do it.