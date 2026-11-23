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Key Takeaways As technology accelerates change and uncertainty, leaders must make decisions with incomplete information, remain emotionally resilient and adapt without losing strategic direction.

Emotional intelligence, persistence, trust and the ability to build strong teams and delegate are increasingly important as AI takes over more routine and analytical tasks.

Success should be measured by happiness, not just achievement. True fulfillment comes from understanding yourself and taking responsibility for the life you want to create.

Over the past few years, entrepreneurs have been living in a state of constant mobilization. First came the pandemic, followed by geopolitical instability, shifting markets, the emergence of artificial intelligence and a new generation of technology-driven competitors.

After several years of running this marathon, it might seem that we should finally be able to catch our breath. Yet it is precisely now that we are beginning to realize that the pace of change is only accelerating.

We have become accustomed to looking for ways to manage stress: exercise, saunas, digital detoxes and meditation. But perhaps the problem is not simply how much time we spend resting. Perhaps the pace of change itself has fundamentally shifted.

The defining feature of our time is the exponential development of technology. Today, we are no longer talking simply about digitalization, but about the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence. AI is ceasing to be a standalone tool and is beginning to shape the environment in which businesses operate. It accelerates analysis, automates processes, changes consumer expectations and reduces the cost of many operations.

But as opportunities grow, so does human responsibility.

Why responsibility grows as automation spreads

In the past, a company could operate for years based on a strategy chosen once and then followed consistently. Today, almost every change becomes a separate project: introducing artificial intelligence, modifying a product, restructuring sales channels or adapting to new customer habits. Entrepreneurs are no longer simply making decisions; they are constantly managing change.

Uncertainty is increasingly becoming the environment in which businesses are built. The question for every entrepreneur is whether they can make decisions and take action under such conditions.

I often say that entrepreneurship is not so much a profession as a state of mind. Education, planning and capital all help, but entrepreneurs must act with incomplete information, adapt, overcome setbacks and maintain the emotional balance required to lead others.

This is precisely why emotional intelligence matters so much. Strong analysts can be hired, but a leader must personally learn to manage their own reactions, understand others and communicate convincingly in stressful situations.

A team takes its cues from its leader. If the leader freezes, the organization slows down. If they act recklessly, it risks losing discipline. The challenge is to remain calm without becoming passive, and optimistic without ignoring risks.

Persistence is equally important: that inner drive that keeps you working until you achieve the desired result. At the same time, the tools and the route may change. It is important not to confuse persistence with stubbornness, or activity with actual progress.

The paradox is that as AI takes over more routine tasks, the responsibility of leaders continues to grow. It is the human being who determines the direction of development, builds the team and assesses strategic risks. The ability to understand what is happening and adapt more quickly is therefore becoming a key competitive advantage.

A leader can only step away from the controls when there are people around them capable of taking over. This makes one of the most important resources available to any leader the ability to build a strong team, establish trust with partners and delegate authority.

But there is a question that I believe is far more important than efficiency.

From achievement to fulfillment

We talk far too often about how to outperform competitors, increase market capitalization or scale a business. Almost never do we ask ourselves a different question: What is the ultimate purpose of being human?

You can defeat your competitors, build the largest company and achieve extraordinary results. Yet none of these things guarantees what matters most: a happy life.

Most people define their goals in terms of achievements. Almost nobody says: My primary goal is to build the happiest possible life for myself. Yet this is precisely the goal that determines the value of all other achievements!

Inner exhaustion is not always simply a matter of how much work we do. If the lifestyle we have chosen consistently leads to it, we should ask ourselves what goals we are pursuing. Perhaps something needs to change.

So perhaps the most useful advice for entrepreneurs today is surprisingly simple: Start by understanding yourself. Understand your genuine emotional needs, strengths, natural abilities and limitations. Do not try to become someone you are not. Do not build a career that goes against your own nature.

People generally enjoy doing things they are good at. And they tend to become good at things they genuinely enjoy doing. When these two things coincide, the likelihood of success increases significantly.

This applies beyond business. Even philanthropy, traditionally regarded as an exclusively altruistic activity, naturally benefits the person who gives as well. The opportunity to share knowledge, help others and see the results of one’s actions all generate positive emotions. There is nothing wrong with that. It is simply human nature.

In general, many things become easier to understand when viewed through the lens of biology rather than conventional abstractions. Our emotions, motivation and sense of fulfillment have a very real physiological basis. Relationships with other people, meaningful work, the environment in which we live, our health and our ability to take pleasure in our own achievements — these are the elements that combine to create a sense of well-being.

Remain the author of your own life

Happiness, therefore, is neither a matter of luck nor a state of constant euphoria. It is a dynamic balance between the emotions a person genuinely needs and the states they experience at any given moment. This balance cannot be found once and preserved forever. It must be maintained continuously, with adjustments to our lives as the world around us changes.

And perhaps this is one of the greatest challenges of the age of artificial intelligence.

Machines may become increasingly capable of analyzing data, writing code, creating content, automating processes and helping us make decisions. But help with a decision is not the same as responsibility for it. The question of why we are in business and what kind of life we want to live remains ours to answer.

That is why a leader’s true competitive advantage lies not only in the ability to use AI, but also in the ability to remain the author of their own life.

Technology may change the rules of the game many times over. The pace of change may accelerate, and artificial intelligence may take over a significant share of intellectual work. But responsibility for our own decisions, our own happiness and our own path will remain with us.

And perhaps this is the most valuable skill a leader can possess today: the ability to maintain inner strength and remain the author of their own life, even as the world around them changes faster than ever before.