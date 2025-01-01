Oleg Boiko

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Bio

Founder and principal investor of Finstar Financial Group, a diversified international group of companies established in 1996, focused on banking and financial services, with extensive experience in M&A and private equity investments.

Latest

Leadership

7 Rules of Doing Business in Turbulent Times

In times of uncertainty and economic turbulence, entrepreneurs must remain proactive and embrace change, as crises often give rise to new opportunities.

