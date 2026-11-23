The 10 Best Gifts for Entrepreneurs to Buy During Black Friday Week
Struggling to know what to get for the entrepreneurs and small business owners in your life? Here’s the answer.
Key Takeaways
- These 10 gift options are on sale for Black Friday week and appeal to anyone running a business.
- For example, the Kindle Paperwhite and reMarkable Paper Pro appeal to readers and thinkers.
The store is finally quiet. Even though the last customer has left, the owner’s laptop is still open, and their to-do list is overwhelmingly long. There’s still one more email to answer, one more thing to do.
Buying a gift for that person, the small business owner or entrepreneur with a lot on their plate, can be surprisingly difficult. Another motivational mug might elicit a smile, but it will probably not make Monday easier. A more thoughtful choice is something that fits the way they actually work.
That is the thinking behind these 10 gift ideas. Rather than treating every entrepreneur as a startup founder glued to a laptop, this list considers several kinds of working days. There are options for people building a business from the kitchen table.
Black Friday adds another consideration. Is a useful gift genuinely available for less? Amazon’s current sale coverage includes discounts on headphones, microphones, computer accessories and other work-friendly technology.
The right choice still depends on the recipient. The most meaningful gift shows that you have noticed the person behind the business.
Here are the 10 best gifts for entrepreneurs.
01
Square Terminal: For the business owner ready to simplify checkout
Square Terminal combines sales, card payments and receipt-printing in one device. It’s a practical gift candidate for a store owner who wants to bundle those tasks together. Its built-in battery also allows cordless use around the business rather than keeping every transaction tied to one spot. Before ordering, ask if the recipient wants to use Square and if this terminal fits their existing setup. This product is currently over 10% off, making the final price $265.
02
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, 16GB: For the entrepreneur who has time to read
This Kindle Paperwhite has a seven-inch glare-free display, 16GB of storage and battery life of up to 12 weeks. For an entrepreneur, this gift could allow them to read a biography on a flight, return to a novel after closing the shop or finally start the book a friend recommended. Its appeal is especially clear for someone who already reads digitally but would appreciate a separate reading device. Think twice before buying if the person is devoted to paper books or has never expressed an interest in e-readers. This Kindle is $70 off for Black Friday, making it $130 total.
03
reMarkable Paper Pro bundle with Marker Plus and black leather Book Folio: For the handwritten thinker
Some entrepreneurs think best by writing things out. They sketch a plan or rewrite a sentence until the argument becomes clear. The reMarkable Paper Pro is aimed at that style of work, with an 11.8-inch color display and adjustable reading light. It is a color e-ink paper tablet that doubles as a digital notebook for writing and drawing. The requested package includes the Marker Plus pen and black leather Book Folio. As a gift, it makes the most sense for someone whose working day already involves handwritten notes, like a founder mapping a new service. This package is $100 off for Black Friday, making the final price about $700.
04
Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Headphones: For the entrepreneur looking for some peace and quiet
Bose QuietComfort headphones offer active noise cancellation, a built-in microphone and up to 24 hours of playback. That makes them a thoughtful choice for someone who regularly works around other people. The headphones also allow the recipient to use them for music or listening to podcasts or e-books during time off. Make sure to consider whether the recipient mentioned wanting over-ear headphones and if they already wear a pair throughout the day. Only some colors have the Black Friday discount, which is 53%, or $190 off, for a final price of $169.
05
Gloryang 668BT thermal shipping-label printer: For the seller packing orders at home
The Gloryang 668BT prints standard 4-by-6-inch shipping labels and supports label widths from one to 4.4 inches. Its Bluetooth and USB connections support use with phones, tablets and computers. This is a useful device for a small shop owner who has said that their labeling process needs improvement. It’s also compact and is 25% off for Black Friday, for a final price of $43.
06
Anker Laptop Power Bank: For the entrepreneur who always needs a charger
Their laptop battery runs out of charge just as a client meeting begins, and their phone is nearly dead too. A business owner who works across shared spaces and cafes could find a portable charger to be a thoughtful gift. This charger is a strong gift for a consultant or founder who regularly carries several devices. A Black Friday deal brings the price of this charger below $100, at 32% off, which is a 90-day low price. It costs about $91.
07
Shure SM7B dynamic vocal microphone: For the owner building a podcast
This gift is for a business owner who records interviews, lessons or a podcast. The Shure SM7B is a dynamic vocal microphone designed for uses including podcasting, broadcast and recording. Its pickup pattern focuses on sound in front of the microphone. The SM7B uses an XLR connection rather than a direct USB connection; the XLR is better for sound quality. The microphone is $70 off for Black Friday, bringing its price to $369 at the time of writing.
08
Apple Magic Mouse with USB-C: For the Apple user who wants a clean-looking accessory
Apple’s Magic Mouse is wireless and rechargeable. Its Multi-Touch surface supports gestures such as scrolling through documents and swiping between web pages. The USB-C version includes a charging cable, and Apple says its battery can last about a month or more between charges. This is a good gift for an entrepreneur who already likes Apple’s mouse design. The clean accessory is a safe option if the recipient currently uses a Magic Mouse and wants another for a second workspace. The white color is on sale for $20 off this Black Friday, making its price about $60.
09
Soundcore P30i noise-cancelling earbuds: For an affordable, useful everyday gift
The Soundcore P30i earbuds offer noise cancellation and a charging case that doubles as a phone stand. The product listing also advertises up to 45 hours of total playback. The phone-stand feature adds a small practical touch. Their size makes them a reasonable candidate for someone who prefers carrying earbuds rather than over-ear headphones. They are perfect for listening during a commute. The earbuds were originally listed for about $50 but are more than 50% off for Black Friday, bringing the price down to $24.
10
Soundcore Select 4 Go Bluetooth speaker: For making the workday a little more enjoyable
A small speaker can be a welcome addition to the hours spent working in a store or office. The Soundcore Select 4 Go is a compact Bluetooth speaker with a five-watt output. Its product listing advertises up to 20 hours of playback and an IP67 water- and dust-resistance rating. It is the ideal gift for an entrepreneur who likes having music nearby as they move between different working spaces. A Black Friday deal slashes the price to a 365-day low, making it $20 when it was originally $35.
This article contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a commission if you make a purchase through them, at no additional cost to you.
Key Takeaways
- These 10 gift options are on sale for Black Friday week and appeal to anyone running a business.
- For example, the Kindle Paperwhite and reMarkable Paper Pro appeal to readers and thinkers.
The store is finally quiet. Even though the last customer has left, the owner’s laptop is still open, and their to-do list is overwhelmingly long. There’s still one more email to answer, one more thing to do.
Buying a gift for that person, the small business owner or entrepreneur with a lot on their plate, can be surprisingly difficult. Another motivational mug might elicit a smile, but it will probably not make Monday easier. A more thoughtful choice is something that fits the way they actually work.
That is the thinking behind these 10 gift ideas. Rather than treating every entrepreneur as a startup founder glued to a laptop, this list considers several kinds of working days. There are options for people building a business from the kitchen table.
Black Friday adds another consideration. Is a useful gift genuinely available for less? Amazon’s current sale coverage includes discounts on headphones, microphones, computer accessories and other work-friendly technology.
The right choice still depends on the recipient. The most meaningful gift shows that you have noticed the person behind the business.
Here are the 10 best gifts for entrepreneurs.
01
Square Terminal: For the business owner ready to simplify checkout
Square Terminal combines sales, card payments and receipt-printing in one device. It’s a practical gift candidate for a store owner who wants to bundle those tasks together. Its built-in battery also allows cordless use around the business rather than keeping every transaction tied to one spot. Before ordering, ask if the recipient wants to use Square and if this terminal fits their existing setup. This product is currently over 10% off, making the final price $265.
02
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, 16GB: For the entrepreneur who has time to read
This Kindle Paperwhite has a seven-inch glare-free display, 16GB of storage and battery life of up to 12 weeks. For an entrepreneur, this gift could allow them to read a biography on a flight, return to a novel after closing the shop or finally start the book a friend recommended. Its appeal is especially clear for someone who already reads digitally but would appreciate a separate reading device. Think twice before buying if the person is devoted to paper books or has never expressed an interest in e-readers. This Kindle is $70 off for Black Friday, making it $130 total.
03
reMarkable Paper Pro bundle with Marker Plus and black leather Book Folio: For the handwritten thinker
Some entrepreneurs think best by writing things out. They sketch a plan or rewrite a sentence until the argument becomes clear. The reMarkable Paper Pro is aimed at that style of work, with an 11.8-inch color display and adjustable reading light. It is a color e-ink paper tablet that doubles as a digital notebook for writing and drawing. The requested package includes the Marker Plus pen and black leather Book Folio. As a gift, it makes the most sense for someone whose working day already involves handwritten notes, like a founder mapping a new service. This package is $100 off for Black Friday, making the final price about $700.
04
Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Headphones: For the entrepreneur looking for some peace and quiet
Bose QuietComfort headphones offer active noise cancellation, a built-in microphone and up to 24 hours of playback. That makes them a thoughtful choice for someone who regularly works around other people. The headphones also allow the recipient to use them for music or listening to podcasts or e-books during time off. Make sure to consider whether the recipient mentioned wanting over-ear headphones and if they already wear a pair throughout the day. Only some colors have the Black Friday discount, which is 53%, or $190 off, for a final price of $169.
05
Gloryang 668BT thermal shipping-label printer: For the seller packing orders at home
The Gloryang 668BT prints standard 4-by-6-inch shipping labels and supports label widths from one to 4.4 inches. Its Bluetooth and USB connections support use with phones, tablets and computers. This is a useful device for a small shop owner who has said that their labeling process needs improvement. It’s also compact and is 25% off for Black Friday, for a final price of $43.
06
Anker Laptop Power Bank: For the entrepreneur who always needs a charger
Their laptop battery runs out of charge just as a client meeting begins, and their phone is nearly dead too. A business owner who works across shared spaces and cafes could find a portable charger to be a thoughtful gift. This charger is a strong gift for a consultant or founder who regularly carries several devices. A Black Friday deal brings the price of this charger below $100, at 32% off, which is a 90-day low price. It costs about $91.
07
Shure SM7B dynamic vocal microphone: For the owner building a podcast
This gift is for a business owner who records interviews, lessons or a podcast. The Shure SM7B is a dynamic vocal microphone designed for uses including podcasting, broadcast and recording. Its pickup pattern focuses on sound in front of the microphone. The SM7B uses an XLR connection rather than a direct USB connection; the XLR is better for sound quality. The microphone is $70 off for Black Friday, bringing its price to $369 at the time of writing.
08
Apple Magic Mouse with USB-C: For the Apple user who wants a clean-looking accessory
Apple’s Magic Mouse is wireless and rechargeable. Its Multi-Touch surface supports gestures such as scrolling through documents and swiping between web pages. The USB-C version includes a charging cable, and Apple says its battery can last about a month or more between charges. This is a good gift for an entrepreneur who already likes Apple’s mouse design. The clean accessory is a safe option if the recipient currently uses a Magic Mouse and wants another for a second workspace. The white color is on sale for $20 off this Black Friday, making its price about $60.
09
Soundcore P30i noise-cancelling earbuds: For an affordable, useful everyday gift
The Soundcore P30i earbuds offer noise cancellation and a charging case that doubles as a phone stand. The product listing also advertises up to 45 hours of total playback. The phone-stand feature adds a small practical touch. Their size makes them a reasonable candidate for someone who prefers carrying earbuds rather than over-ear headphones. They are perfect for listening during a commute. The earbuds were originally listed for about $50 but are more than 50% off for Black Friday, bringing the price down to $24.
10
Soundcore Select 4 Go Bluetooth speaker: For making the workday a little more enjoyable
A small speaker can be a welcome addition to the hours spent working in a store or office. The Soundcore Select 4 Go is a compact Bluetooth speaker with a five-watt output. Its product listing advertises up to 20 hours of playback and an IP67 water- and dust-resistance rating. It is the ideal gift for an entrepreneur who likes having music nearby as they move between different working spaces. A Black Friday deal slashes the price to a 365-day low, making it $20 when it was originally $35.
This article contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a commission if you make a purchase through them, at no additional cost to you.