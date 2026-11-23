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Key Takeaways These 10 gift options are on sale for Black Friday week and appeal to anyone running a business.

For example, the Kindle Paperwhite and reMarkable Paper Pro appeal to readers and thinkers.

The store is finally quiet. Even though the last customer has left, the owner’s laptop is still open, and their to-do list is overwhelmingly long. There’s still one more email to answer, one more thing to do.

Buying a gift for that person, the small business owner or entrepreneur with a lot on their plate, can be surprisingly difficult. Another motivational mug might elicit a smile, but it will probably not make Monday easier. A more thoughtful choice is something that fits the way they actually work.

That is the thinking behind these 10 gift ideas. Rather than treating every entrepreneur as a startup founder glued to a laptop, this list considers several kinds of working days. There are options for people building a business from the kitchen table.

Black Friday adds another consideration. Is a useful gift genuinely available for less? Amazon’s current sale coverage includes discounts on headphones, microphones, computer accessories and other work-friendly technology.

The right choice still depends on the recipient. The most meaningful gift shows that you have noticed the person behind the business.

Here are the 10 best gifts for entrepreneurs.

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