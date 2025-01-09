The U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether or not to pause the TikTok ban on Jan. 10.

As a possible TikTok ban looms, businesses are scrambling to find ways to adapt.

Citing national security concerns, U.S. lawmakers passed legislation in April 2024 that forces TikTok's Beijing-based parent company, ByteDance, to sell TikTok by Jan. 19 or face a ban in the U.S. ByteDance responded by saying it would rather shut down the app than sell it.

Last month, TikTok asked the U.S. Supreme Court to pause the Jan. 19 deadline. The Court said it would hear the case and scheduled oral arguments for Jan. 10.

Related: Is Kevin O'Leary Buying TikTok? 'Shark Tank' Star Teams Up With Frank McCourt for 'People's' Bid

Creators and businesses are now adjusting to the possibility of a TikTok ban. According to a Thursday report from the New York Times, marketers are shifting money from TikTok to Instagram while creators are urging their followers to connect on other platforms.

TikTok stated in a court filing last month that if the ban moves forward, businesses and creators could lose $1.3 billion in earnings in one month.

How Can Businesses Prepare for a Possible TikTok Ban?

Marketing expert David Wachs, who is the founder and CEO of handwritten notes service Handwrytten, told Entrepreneur that brands should strengthen the community they have grown on TikTok by hosting virtual events like webinars, live Q&A sessions, and virtual product launches that encourage real-time interaction.

These events can serve as proof of a brand's client base, he said.

Related: Meta Outage, Looming TikTok Ban Has Creators Questioning How Much of Their Businesses They Really Control

Wachs also encourages businesses to participate in forums and brand ambassador programs, and to get personal with customized text messages and emails to customers.

"These platforms encourage user interaction and foster a sense of belonging among your audience," he stated.

Madison Luscombe, chief marketing officer of creator management firm the Creator Society, told the New York Times that she has been asking her clients to collect email addresses and phone numbers from their TikTok followers so they can stay in touch.

Another managing agency, Palette Media, has been uploading TikTok content created by the company's 230-plus clients to other platforms like Instagram Reels, YouTube, and Snapchat for the past nine months, per The Times.

ByteDance estimates that 170 million Americans use TikTok.

"The potential ban of TikTok has sent ripples through the marketing world, urging brands to rethink their strategies," Wachs said. "While it may seem like a setback, this shift opens up a valuable opportunity for brands to enhance direct engagement with their audience."

Related: 'Warm Spot in My Heart': TikTok's CEO Was Spotted at Mar-a-Lago With President-elect Donald Trump