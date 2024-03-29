You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Here's the First Picture of Apple's New Device That Updates iPhones While They're Still in the Box The setup looks like a high-tech bakery cart — with boxed Apple iPhones instead of apple pies.

By Sherin Shibu

Key Takeaways

  • A new picture from tech news site iGeneration shows what reportedly is Apple's new updating device, Presto.
  • According to Bloomberg, Apple plans to roll out Presto to its U.S. stores next month and have it in all stores "by early summer."
entrepreneur daily

Apple's time-saving new device called Presto, which allows iPhones to be updated with the most recent software while still in the box, has gone from a leak to possible photographic proof.

A new picture from tech news site iGeneration shows what Presto reportedly looks like — and the device has been compared to everything from a toaster to a metal cubby.

According to iGeneration, Presto is a stackable small locker with two shelves per unit that can hold up to 6 iPhone boxes. It allows iPhone buyers to save 20 minutes of having to install updates after purchasing so they can use the phones right out of the box.

The photo shows a sleek column of Presto devices stacked vertically, almost like a high-tech bakery cart or bookshelf. The tower contains boxed iPhones, with what appears to be three boxes per row.

Apple's Presto system. Source: iGeneration

The Presto system first leaked in October when Bloomberg's Mark Gurman revealed that Apple was planning a new system for its stores that would update iPhones before they were sold.

Related: Apple Cancels Its 10-Year Electric Car Project, Moves Some Employees to AI Division

Apple has created "a proprietary pad-like device" that can power on the iPhone, update it, and then power it back down, Gurman wrote at the time.

Some users have mixed feelings about Presto, with cybersecurity specialist Michael Robert telling Lifewire that while Presto "does solve the minor frustration of waiting for updates, I don't believe it addresses a widespread pain point that consumers truly care about."

Others are more enthusiastic about the system. George Nicholson, founder of Juno Telecoms, told the same publication that "waiting in-store for updates to complete can be a frustrating experience for customers."

Related: The U.S. Justice Department Is Suing Apple in a Groundbreaking iPhone Monopoly Lawsuit — Here's Why

Gurman's Bloomberg newsletter this week covered that Presto uses MagSafe and other wireless tech to make the in-box updates happen.

According to Gurman, Apple started testing Presto last year and plans to roll it out across U.S. stores in April, with broader plans to have the device in all of its U.S. retail stores "by early summer."
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Plans

4 Actions Start-Up Founders Need to Take (But Often Overlook) to Protect Their Business

Here are four key actions that early-stage founders need to take to reduce the potential for catastrophic antitrust violations down the road

By Kalon Gutierrez
Business News

These U.S. Health Insurers Will Now Cover Wegovy, the Wildly Popular $1,349 Weight-Loss Drug

People on Medicare with heart-related conditions may now be covered.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

This 29-Year-Old Left His Marketing Job to Pursue a Side Hustle — Now He Earns Nearly $200,000 a Year: 'So Attracted to the Adrenaline Rush'

Jason Nelson followed his passions for music and entertainment into a lucrative business.

By Amanda Breen
Money & Finance

82% of Small Businesses Fail Because of Poor Cash Flow Management. Take These 6 Steps to Ensure Long-Term Financial Stability.

Thinking beyond cash flow is the key to stability for small businesses. Here's how to implement a long-term cash planning strategy.

By Nicholas Leighton
Business News

'Moose Is Loose': A Dog Escaped the Airport When an Airline Forgot to Board Him

After escaping a crate at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina, he was found safe and reunited with his owner.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

Grow Your Business and Strengthen Your Entrepreneurial Mindset — 3 Key Strategies for Women Entrepreneurs

Three strategies to help women entrepreneurs unlock business growth and success.

By Sharon Miller