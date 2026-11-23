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Key Takeaways Listen to how your customers describe their problems, then connect your brand to those problems consistently across your website, social profiles and credible third-party sources.

Don’t just tell potential partners or clients what you’re capable of. Show them your best work, explain the results it has achieved and offer something valuable before asking for anything in return.

Research competitors to find content opportunities they are missing, combine useful expertise with personality and give people a reason to follow your work.

For years, getting found online meant getting found on Google. Businesses researched keywords, optimized their websites and built backlinks to attract potential customers.

Those things still matter. But today, someone might discover a business through ChatGPT, a LinkedIn post or a recommendation from someone they trust, without ever typing a query into Google.

As an AI and SEO specialist running Create & Grow, a digital marketing agency, I’ve learned that many of the principles behind effective SEO work just as well beyond search engines. You need to understand what people are looking for, give them a reason to pay attention and build enough authority for them to trust you.

Here’s how I’ve applied those principles to client campaigns and my own business.

1. Speak your customers’ language everywhere your brand appears

Keyword research tells you what people search for, but it doesn’t always reveal how they describe their problems.

According to Salesforce’s State of the Connected Customer report, 73% of customers expect companies to understand their unique needs and expectations. To do that, businesses need to listen to customers, not just study search volumes.

I saw this firsthand while working with a client in the invoicing software industry.

Instead of relying exclusively on keyword tools, we analyzed the client’s support tickets, sales calls, live chats, customer reviews and internal search data. We wanted to understand how business owners described the problems that made them look for invoicing software in the first place.

They weren’t necessarily using technical phrases like “accounts receivable automation.” They talked about chasing late payments, making mistakes on invoices, wasting hours on repetitive tasks and struggling to predict cash flow.

That distinction shaped our strategy. Rather than promoting the software through generic accounting terminology, we focused on connecting the client’s brand to the specific problems its customers wanted to solve.

We built those associations through digital PR, guest articles, LinkedIn posts, company page optimization and relevant niche edits on third-party websites. We also prioritized branded links and mentions instead of focusing exclusively on keyword-rich backlinks.

Our outreach campaign generated a mix of dofollow and nofollow backlinks, as well as unlinked brand mentions. Our goal wasn’t simply to earn backlinks. We wanted the client’s brand to appear consistently in conversations about the problems its software addressed.

This matters beyond traditional search. Someone might ask ChatGPT, “What software can help me stop chasing unpaid invoices?” When credible websites repeatedly connect a brand with that problem, AI systems have more relevant context about what the company offers.

That doesn’t guarantee a recommendation, but it makes the brand’s positioning clearer to both AI tools and potential customers.

We applied the same thinking to the client’s website. We created customer case studies showing how the invoicing software solved real problems and made pricing publicly available so potential buyers could evaluate the product more easily. Both changes also made commercially useful information accessible to AI search tools.

After six months, the client’s organic traffic increased by almost 25%, ranking keywords grew by 31%, and keywords in Google’s Top 10 increased by 39%. Most importantly, organic demo requests rose by 44%.

Those results came from our combined SEO and brand-building efforts, not one isolated tactic. We also deliberately prioritized commercial intent over traffic volume. As AI-generated answers increasingly satisfy informational searches, attracting people actively evaluating invoicing solutions matters more than ranking for every broad accounting question.

2. Lead with value, not a sales pitch

The same principle applies when you’re trying to get someone else’s attention. Before asking for anything, understand what that person might actually find valuable.

I put this into practice recently when I wanted to publish guest articles on a few high-authority websites.

Most guest-post outreach starts with a predictable request: “Do you accept guest contributions?” I wanted my message to stand out by showing editors exactly what they could gain from working with me.

So I researched relevant websites and contacted their editors and marketing managers with examples of articles I’d already published. These weren’t generic pieces that anyone could produce with an AI writing tool. They combined firsthand experience from real SEO campaigns, original insights, practical examples, research and relevant statistics.

I also made sure the articles were properly optimized for search, but the real selling point was the value they delivered to readers.

Then I showed the results. I included evidence of the organic traffic those articles attracted, the keywords they ranked for on Google and the citations and brand mentions they earned in AI-generated answers.

In other words, I wasn’t asking editors to imagine what I could deliver. I was showing them a finished example of the quality, expertise and measurable value I could bring to their websites.

Only then did I make my offer: “Would you like me to create something like this for your website, for free?”

That’s a very different proposition from asking someone for a backlink or a guest-post opportunity. The editor gets a thoroughly researched, experience-driven article that can attract relevant visitors and strengthen the website’s authority. I get an opportunity to demonstrate my expertise to a new audience.

To reach people outside my existing network, I used LinkedIn Premium All-in-One, which includes InMail messaging. I didn’t need all 30 monthly InMail credits. Roughly 10 carefully targeted messages generated three client inquiries and one paying customer.

Some recipients became interested in my SEO consulting, content strategy and outreach services after seeing the work I could do. One company ultimately hired me to improve its outreach process and develop stronger pitches.

What’s interesting is that I hadn’t approached these people to sell SEO services. I led with proof of what I could create for them, made an offer that was genuinely useful and let the business conversation develop naturally.

That’s why I prefer carefully researched outreach over sending hundreds of generic messages. The objective isn’t to contact as many people as possible. It’s to make your offer so relevant and valuable that the recipient has a compelling reason to respond.

3. Study your competitors, then build an audience that remembers you

One well-researched message can open a door. But consistently useful content can make people familiar with your work long before you ever contact them.

That’s why I treat LinkedIn content planning much like SEO research. Before publishing, I study competing digital marketing agencies: their websites, LinkedIn posts and how they position their expertise. I look at which topics generate engagement, what questions their audiences ask and where their content leaves room for a better answer.

I use those insights to plan content for my personal LinkedIn profile. Some posts share practical lessons about SEO, AI search and digital marketing, often drawn from my own campaigns. Others are deliberately more relaxed and humorous.

The professional posts show people how I solve problems. The humorous ones make my content more relatable and give people another reason to engage. I don’t expect every post to generate a lead, and I certainly don’t want every post to read like a sales pitch.

Instead, I want people to recognize my work over time. And that has become a reliable source of conversations and client opportunities.

Some people reach out through LinkedIn messages after reading my posts. Others start conversations in the comments. I’ve also met people at conferences who tell me they’ve followed my content for years. We might talk about SEO, exchange ideas and stay in touch. Sometimes, months later, they contact me about a project and become clients.

By then, I don’t need to start by explaining who I am or convincing them that I understand SEO. They’ve already seen how I think, what I know and the results I share.

That matters because B2B buyers often develop preferences before contacting a provider. According to 6sense‘s 2025 B2B Buyer Experience Report, in 77% of B2B purchases studied, buyers ended up choosing the company they already preferred before their first sales conversation.

My experience illustrates why that matters in practice: Someone who has followed your work for a long time may already trust your expertise when they finally need your services.

The next step is making sure that first interaction doesn’t become the last. On LinkedIn, that might mean giving readers a reason to follow your personal profile or company page. Outside LinkedIn, an email newsletter can help you stay connected with website visitors. You could even build a private Slack community where people in your industry exchange ideas, ask questions and learn from one another.

Whatever channel you choose, the principle is the same: Offer enough value that people want to stay connected. Then keep showing up with content worth their attention.

Getting found is about more than being searchable

SEO taught me to understand what customers need, pay attention to the competition and build authority through useful content. Those principles now help me get discovered through AI tools, LinkedIn and relationships that start well before a sales conversation.

You don’t need to abandon Google or be active on every platform. Start by speaking your customers’ language, approaching new contacts with something valuable and creating content that gives people a reason to keep following your work.

If you’re ready to make your business easier to find and harder to forget, LinkedIn’s Small Business Playbook offers practical ways to build your brand, grow your network and find customers. You can also explore LinkedIn’s tools for small businesses to see which ones fit your strategy.

Getting discovered creates the opportunity. Being remembered and trusted is what turns that opportunity into business.