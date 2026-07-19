AI Is Changing How Businesses Are Found Online. That’s Why You Need to Rebuild Your Search Strategy.

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Key Takeaways Google Search isn’t all people are using these days. Artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, Gemini and others have become popular search engines — and the ways we optimize our online presence for AI are different from Google.While AI search continues to evolve,

AI search continues to evolve, and if you don’t want to get left behind, there are four signals your business needs to get right to stay at the top of the search results page.

Recently, a client came to me with a problem that turned out to be anything but small.

On paper, their business was thriving. Their clientele was loyal. The offer was polished, and the team was exceptional at what they did. Yet when people searched online for their business, particularly inside the newer AI tools, they were nowhere to be found.

This client did not need another generic marketing checklist. They needed a real strategy to be seen. They needed to appear where people actually search today, not where they searched a decade ago.

Today, people are not only typing business names into Google. They are asking ChatGPT. They are turning to Gemini. They are consulting Perplexity. They rely on AI to decide who to trust, where to go and which expert deserves their business.

So if your company is built only for old-school search, you are playing yesterday’s game.

I watch this every single day across all of my businesses. AI search keeps evolving and I have no intention of being left behind. More importantly, I refuse to let my clients be left behind either.

Search isn’t just ranking anymore — it’s your reputation

For a long time, search felt fairly predictable.

You chose smart keywords. You placed them across your site. You pursued a few backlinks. But that version of search is no longer the full picture.

The bigger question now is not simply, “Where do I rank?” A better question is, “Do new ways people search the internet trust my business enough to recommend me?”

That is an entirely different game. Now your business has to be more than findable. It has to be worth recommending.

I think of it this way: Old search was about landing on the list. Modern AI search is about earning the introduction.

Different search engines want different things

One of the most common missteps I see owners make is assuming every search platform behaves the same way. They do not. Google, ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude and the rest each have their own way of finding, reading and sharing information. They overlap, but they are far from identical.

Some lean heavily on indexed web content. Some look for trusted sources and citations. Some study reviews and reputation closely. Some want clear, structured details so they understand exactly what you offer.

Picture each platform as a different customer. One wants credentials. One wants social proof. One wants receipts. One wants to hear what your clients think. One simply wants everything explained plainly. Your task is to make certain they all leave satisfied.

I build genuine proof across the web: clear messaging, strong content, accurate business details, press signals, reviews and a consistent story. When that foundation is right, your visibility begins to travel.

The 4 signals I build for every business

Your customers look for four signals: trust, authority, relevance and reputation. Get those four things right, and you give every engine more reasons to notice you and recommend you. If they are weak, even a beautiful website can struggle.

1. Trust

Trust is the starting line. Before anything recommends you, it needs to feel certain you are real and consistent. Your name, address, phone, website and profiles should match everywhere. You would be amazed how many businesses have mismatched versions of themselves drifting around. To clients, that looks careless. To search tools, it looks risky.

2. Authority

Authority is when credible sources vouch for you. Press, interviews, podcasts, articles, partnerships and recognition all help. You can praise yourself all day, but when a respected source says it, that carries real weight. I would rather earn one strong mention in the right place than 50 weak ones nobody trusts.

3. Relevance

Relevance is clarity. Engines need to understand what you do, who you serve and where you operate. Vague phrases like “solutions for modern businesses” sound impressive but say nothing. Be clear in your messaging.

4. Reputation

Reputation is what people say when you are not in the room. Reviews, testimonials and social proof shape how you are perceived. You cannot fake it for long. You earn it by doing exceptional work, inviting delighted clients to share positive reviews about your business.

Why this is so important

Here is the part people do not love to hear: AI search is not a fix-it-once-and-forget-it affair. There is no finish line. Platforms change. Results change. Competitors improve. Reviews arrive. Signals shift.

So I treat visibility as an ongoing part of every business I touch. AI search evolves daily and I refuse to wake up six months from now to discover a competitor became the answer to their question while I ignored the question. I check. I test. I ask AI tools what they recommend. I watch who appears and why. It is like glancing at your dashboard. You do not stare at it all day, but you want to know the moment the warning light flips on.

What this means for you

If you own a business, the truth is simple: Your clients already use AI search, ready or not. They ask for recommendations and weigh their options. If the tools they trust never mention you, you may never get the chance to compete.

Start by seeing what is actually happening. Ask Google, ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity about your industry and local market. Notice who appears. Then strengthen your foundation. Refine your information. Build real reviews. Create clear content. Earn credible mentions.

The winners in this new era will not be the loudest. They will be the clearest, the most trusted and the easiest to recommend. I am not chasing rankings like it is 2012. I am building trust across the entire web.