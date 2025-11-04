Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Link building is now about trust. The focus has shifted from chasing backlinks to earning trust through mentions, visibility and authority.

Success now depends on being featured in curated lists, shaping perception through digital PR, earning positive third-party reviews and being mentioned in trusted communities and forums.

You don’t need to flood the internet with links — you need a holistic approach where your brand is consistently mentioned in the right contexts.

Backlinks used to be the lifeblood of SEO. Marketers were obsessed with dofollow versus nofollow, fighting to secure every possible link. But in 2025, that debate feels like yesterday’s playbook. What really moves the needle today isn’t just the link itself — it’s the signal behind it.

When your brand is named in articles, reviews, listicles and forums, that mention carries weight. Search engines, AI systems and online communities all read it as trust. And trust, not technicalities, is what drives visibility now.

According to Spacebar Collective, the average AI search visitor is 4.4 times as valuable as a traditional organic search visitor, based on conversion rates.

This is why the smartest marketers are adapting link building into something bigger: brand building. Instead of chasing naked backlinks, they’re focused on getting their brand featured in third-party spaces, media outlets and real conversations. It’s not about stacking links anymore. It’s about shaping the story.

Short history of link building

To understand where link building is heading, we first need to look back. The evolution of SEO shows a clear pattern: Every era reshaped the way brands earned visibility. What worked in the past laid the groundwork for where we are now — and where we’re going next.

The Dinosaur Era (Pre-2011) was all about quantity. Directory submissions, article farms and forum signatures dominated search results. Rankings could be moved by brute force. But when Google unleashed Panda and Penguin, it wiped out the dinosaurs. Suddenly, quality and relevance mattered more than raw numbers.

The Dark Ages (2012-2015) brought survival through guest posts, outreach and PR. Old players who clung to spammy tactics were wiped out by competitors who adapted to the new rules.

The Golden Age of Content and Authority (2016-2021) was built on guest posts, niche relevance and digital PR campaigns that created strong kingdoms of trust. High-quality content and partnerships reigned supreme.

The Industrial Revolution (2022-2024) marked the rise of AI and Google’s E-E-A-T standards: expertise, experience, authority and trust. Mentions across respected platforms became engines of visibility, fueling brands that leaned into credibility.

Now, in 2025, we’ve entered the Digital Renaissance — the Brand Mentions Era. Backlinks still exist, but they’re not enough. Google, AI systems and online communities are prioritizing trust signals. And few assets capture that shift better than listicles.

That journey brings us to 2025 and beyond, where link building is no longer just about links at all — it’s about how brands earn trust through mentions, visibility and authority across the digital landscape.

1. Listicles as modern link assets

Why does being featured in “Best tools,” “Best agencies” or “Top products” lists matter so much in 2025? Because these placements go far beyond backlinks.

When a reader sees your brand in a curated list, it functions as an endorsement. It tells potential buyers that this company belongs there. That moment of recognition acts as a purchase signal and builds trust before they have even visited your website.

At the same time, search engines and AI systems treat listicles as credibility markers. A mention in a reputable roundup signals authority and reliability, which strengthens your brand’s visibility across search results and AI-driven recommendations.

In other words, listicles today are more than just SEO tactics. They are modern trust assets that combine authority, exposure and influence into one of the most effective ways to earn attention online.

And once your brand has earned its spot in those lists, the next level of validation comes from something even harder to fake: authentic reviews and testimonials.

2. Digital PR in 2026

Digital PR today is not about chasing links. It is about shaping perception. Media interviews, expert quotes and founder features place your brand in front of audiences where trust already exists. These placements go further than link acquisition because they create lasting associations between your company and respected outlets.

From my own experience in the agency business, I have seen this shift happen up close. A few years ago, very few companies invested in digital PR. Most were still focused only on traditional link building. Later, many started using PR mainly as a way to get backlinks. Now, more and more companies see its full value. They are using digital PR to get their brand out there, shape how people see them and build authority across multiple channels.

This is backed by industry data. According to Link Publishers, the global PR market is expected to reach 133.82 billion dollars by 2027, driven by new technology and increased digital media consumption. That growth shows how important PR has become in modern marketing.

At the same time, the rising cost of traditional guest posts has made digital PR look more affordable and sustainable than ever. According to Adsy, the average price for a guest post on DR 11-40 websites is between $351 and $390, while DR 71-80 pages ask around $1,008 per submission. When you consider that most of those placements deliver little lasting brand value, digital PR, which builds recognition, credibility and trust, starts to look like the smarter long-term investment.

Digital PR is not perfect, though. Many agencies cut corners, fake placements or deliver low-value coverage that does not build real credibility. The difference comes down to authenticity. You can read my article about The Hidden Drawbacks of Digital PR to learn more.

3. Communities and forums

Communities like Reddit, Quora and specialized forums have become more selective and much stricter about moderation. In this environment, authentic contributions are the only way to stand out.

Semrush reports that Reddit generates close to two billion organic visits every month, securing its spot among the top 10 most-visited websites globally.

Quora was once notorious for its lack of moderation, allowing anyone to flood the platform with low-quality content. Today, it’s even more tightly moderated than Reddit — a shift that promises higher content quality and more meaningful discussions.

Even without backlinks, a brand mention inside a relevant discussion can shape visibility and influence perception. When people see your company mentioned naturally in conversations, it builds credibility. Search engines and AI systems also take note, interpreting those mentions as signals of trust and authority.

These platforms may not deliver traditional link equity, but in 2025, they deliver something even more powerful: proof that your brand belongs in the conversation.

4. Third-party reviews and testimonials

Positive reviews on external platforms have become one of the strongest brand signals in 2025. They do more than boost visibility in search results — they directly shape consumer trust.

When potential buyers see authentic feedback on trusted platforms, it influences their decision to convert. At the same time, these reviews feed into ranking systems that value credibility and authority. In this way, reviews work on two levels: they help close sales while also improving SEO performance.

A steady flow of positive testimonials shows both people and algorithms that your brand consistently delivers. That consistency is what turns a good business into a trusted brand.

The future beyond 2026

The direction is clear. Search, AI systems and online communities are all prioritizing trust signals over raw link counts. Visibility will increasingly depend on how well a brand shows up across credible channels, not just how many backlinks it can generate.

Success in this new era requires more than technical SEO. It depends on blending optimization with storytelling, digital PR and authentic brand visibility. The brands that win will be the ones that appear consistently, positively and credibly across the digital landscape.

This is not the end of link building. It is the evolution of it. The focus has shifted from links alone to the signals that prove a brand is trusted, recognized and relevant. That is exactly why we created our Brand Mentions Service to help companies adapt and thrive in this new era.

The SEO game is evolving. Backlinks opened the door, but brand signals are what keep businesses in the spotlight. In 2026 and beyond, the winners will be those who invest in building trust, visibility and authority across every channel.

History shows that perception can outweigh raw numbers. In 1959, Volkswagen launched its “Think Small” campaign, which flipped the script on how cars were marketed in America. According to Grandeur Autos, by 1960, U.S. Beetle sales had reached around 120,000 units, a milestone often tied to the campaign’s influence on consumer perception. The lesson is clear: A smart, well-placed brand story can move markets in a way raw volume never could.

The lesson still holds today. You do not need to flood the internet with links. You need a holistic approach where your brand is consistently mentioned in the right contexts — listicles, reviews, media outlets and trusted communities. That is how modern link building evolves into brand building.