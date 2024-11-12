Digital PR is often expensive and misleading, with agencies charging high fees for services that offer little value, fake media placements and no guaranteed results.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Digital PR is often presented as a powerful way to boost a brand's visibility, build authority and improve SEO. However, many clients don't realize that what they're paying for isn't always what they get. From overpriced syndication services to paid media placements disguised as organic PR, digital PR is filled with traps that can cost businesses thousands without delivering real value.

In this article, we'll look at some of the common problems in the digital PR industry and why clients should be cautious when investing in these services.

Related: Pros or Pretenders? How to Choose a Reliable PR Agency in 6 Steps

1. You pay for digital PR — you get press release syndication

One of the biggest problems with digital PR today is that many agencies claim to provide real digital PR services, but, in reality, they just use third-party press release syndication services. The agency pays a few hundred dollars to syndicate a press release, then charges the client thousands of dollars. As a result, the client gets their press release published in big publications like Business Insider or CNN, but these releases are often buried in the PR section of the website, which brings zero value to the client's brand. Not only that, but these syndicated releases have no impact on SEO efforts. This approach feels like a scam, as clients are paying a premium for something that offers no real benefit.

One of my former clients, an entrepreneur, ordered a digital PR campaign from a PR agency and later shared their report with me. It was filled with syndicated press releases, likely bought from a third-party press release syndication service and resold to him as high-value coverage. He ended up firing them after the first month and hired me instead.

2. Paid media placements are disguised as organic PR

Another common issue in digital PR is how agencies handle media placements. Agencies often promise an "organic PR campaign" that they claim will get picked up by the media. However, if journalists show no interest in the campaign, the agency still needs to send some form of success report to the client. To do this, they buy media placements and present them as organic results from their campaign.

At the end of the day, the client receives a few links to media placements that weren't truly earned through organic efforts but rather bought to meet the agency's deliverables.

3. No guaranteed results, even with genuine campaigns

Even when a digital PR campaign is run properly, there's no guarantee it will succeed. A client may spend $5,000 to $15,000 on a campaign, but if the media doesn't pick it up, the result could be zero backlinks. This is especially frustrating for clients, as they have no certainty about what they're getting for their money. It's a risky investment, and unfortunately, the outcome can sometimes be nothing at all.

Therefore, digital PR costs can vary wildly, from $466 to $5,462 per linked mention, according to Getmelinks, when the agency needs to create a story; for companies that already have a compelling story ready, costs can be up to 60% lower.

Related: Why Clients Feel Overcharged by Marketing Agencies and How to Fix It for Good

4. You can't target your important pages for SEO

Another drawback of digital PR is that you can't always target the most important pages on your website. Ideally, you'd want to link back to your commercial pages, product pages or landing pages — the ones that drive leads and revenue. Instead, digital PR campaigns usually create content around new topics, surveys or research. The links editors pick up will often go to these new pages, which don't add much value to the client's SEO strategy or overall business goals.

5. No control over anchor text

Lastly, with digital PR, you don't have control over the anchor text used in backlinks. Journalists will link to your website, but they'll use whatever anchor text they choose. While this isn't a huge issue, it does reduce the value of the link to some degree. If you're paying for backlinks, the ideal situation would be to link to your target pages with your desired anchor text, which digital PR often doesn't allow.

Before investing in digital PR, it's important to understand the risks and how to spot potential traps. First, ask your agency for details about how they plan to promote your brand. If they mention press release syndication, be cautious — this often leads to low-value placements in PR sections that don't benefit your brand or SEO.

Related: 6 Things Every Brand Should Understand About PR

Second, when reviewing media placements, always check if they're genuinely earned or paid for. If the links seem too convenient or come from obscure sites, they're likely bought placements rather than organic coverage.

Lastly, don't be afraid to ask for transparency about results. A good PR agency should be upfront about the uncertainty of outcomes and what happens if a campaign doesn't deliver. Make sure they offer clear metrics on success, not just a list of links.

By asking the right questions and paying attention to these details, you can protect yourself from wasting money on services that don't provide the results you expect.