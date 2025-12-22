Governments Are Starting to Compete Like Startups — And That Changes Everything for Entrepreneurs

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Governments are competing for capital, signaling faster reform and easier market access.

Citizenship programs often precede business-friendly regulation and streamlined investment processes.

Early entrepreneurs benefit most when states begin acting like market players.

Africa is stepping into the “golden passport” arena, with nations such as Botswana and Egypt introducing citizenship-by-investment programs to attract wealthy foreigners. However, if you are not seeking a second passport, you may assume that this trend does not affect you.



In reality, the rise of these programs signals a broader and more significant development for founders and investors: African governments are beginning to compete for capital, much like startups compete for customers. They are packaging their most valuable assets, reducing barriers, experimenting with pricing and working to attract interest in their products.

Essentially, the state is starting to function like a market player, and this shift could redefine the emergence of the next wave of business opportunities.



Botswana exemplifies this trend in Africa. Its decision to launch a CBI program is not about creating a luxury product; it is a response to an economic shift. Diamond revenue, historically the backbone of the economy, is declining as lab-grown alternatives become increasingly popular. To fill this gap, the government is marketing stability, governance and predictable regulation, which investors value. When a country begins offering these through citizenship, it is also preparing to provide them through faster licensing, clearer investment rules and enhanced institutional support for businesses to attract foreign investors.

Egypt’s trajectory follows a similar rationale. Amid a foreign currency shortage and significant IMF pressure, the government expedited citizenship pathways linked to property acquisition and capital investment.

The aim was not to court global elites but to attract liquidity, diversify revenue streams and demonstrate its capacity for innovation during economic strain. When a state commodifies citizenship, it underscores its urgent need to modernize and compete with other states.

Why is this significant for entrepreneurs? Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programs often precede or accompany broader reforms that directly impact business operations. A government bold enough to commercialize citizenship is typically also preparing to simplify incorporation processes, streamline investor visas, digitize its bureaucracy and clarify tax regulations.

These are early indicators that a market is becoming more accessible, creating new opportunities for early entrants to enter the market.



There is another reason the business community should take notice: CBI programs reveal governance quality. A well-regulated program indicates robust due diligence frameworks, effective screening and reliable institutions, whereas a poorly managed program exposes structural weaknesses. For founders considering expansion, partnerships or hiring across African markets, these signals help assess where execution risks are lower or where potential red flags may occur.

This trend indicates the emergence of a broader strategy across the continent. As nations gear up for deeper integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), they are beginning to carve out distinct national identities. Some aim to become regional logistics hubs, whereas others position themselves as financial gateways or manufacturing centers.

Citizenship is merely one tool in a comprehensive toolkit that includes digital payment reforms, tax incentives, startup visas and new, special economic zones. When a government starts marketing citizenship, it is also setting the stage to promote every other aspect of its economy, including tourism.



For investors, this shift serves as an early indicator. It highlights where governments are most actively seeking to attract capital, where regulatory systems are likely to advance next and which markets could offer the highest returns for businesses that enter before the masses do. The passport itself is not the focus; the policy direction is.

For entrepreneurs, the message is clear: do not be sidetracked by the passport alone. What truly matters is what it reveals about a country’s economic progress. Africa’s new CBI wave signals that states are becoming aware of the realities of global competition and are willing to rethink outdated bureaucratic structures to become more attractive to investors.



When governments act as market players, entrepreneurs often discover markets worth developing.