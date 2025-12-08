Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways AI engines now decide discovery, making GEO a core growth strategy, not marketing fluff.

GEO turns brand authority into a measurable asset for founders, operators and investors.

As AI platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity become primary gateways for discovery, a new metric is rising in strategic importance: Generative Engine Optimization (GEO).

This isn’t just a marketing buzzword. GEO is emerging as a core indicator of brand authority and relevance in AI-driven ecosystems. For entrepreneurs and investors, understanding GEO offers a competitive edge.

Founders can use GEO data to prioritize content investments, measure marketing ROI and spot whitespace for product positioning. Investors are using GEO visibility as an emerging due diligence signal. And for those building AI-native startups, understanding how LLMs surface information is essential to designing discoverable, scalable offerings.

GEO isn’t just something to monitor. It’s a strategic lever. Entrepreneurs who harness it now can drive smarter go-to-market decisions, increase visibility where it matters most and stay ahead in an economy increasingly shaped by generative AI.

Related: The Key to Better SEO Actually Comes From Your Customers — Here’s How

A background on Generative Engine Optimization

When PR and marketing pros undertake GEO, the goal is to optimize content so that it shows up in AI-generated answers from ChatGPT, Google’s Search Generative Experience (SGE) and similar tools. It’s not the same as SEO.

Practitioners of GEO are focused on creating content that is conversational and easy to understand. Content like this is more accessible to AI systems that are spinning up human-like responses. They prefer concise, well-structured and authoritative content (such as bulleted overviews in the introduction) that AI can interpret and blend without difficulty.

Unlike SEO, the goal isn’t to get clicks or increase search engine rankings. GEO’s success metrics include mentions, citations and inclusion in AI answers and summaries.

AI has changed the way people discover companies

When product reviews in print magazines gave way to the internet, search engines became a sweet spot for brands to focus on. Everyone wanted to rank high in Google searches. The mid-90s saw the heyday of SEO; suddenly, everyone was looking to hire an SEO ninja to ensure their company was getting listed as high as possible on search pages. Keyword stuffing became the name of the game, although the backlash would eventually come.

As tools like Google’s AI Overviews and ChatGPT are changing how customers discover and trust information, it’s pushing traditional searches to the sidelines. In fact, a new report from McKinsey found that half of consumers use AI-powered search today, and “by 2028, $750 billion in revenue will funnel through AI search.”

What’s more, McKinsey also finds that brands unprepared for this shift “may experience a decline in traffic from the traditional search channels, anywhere from 20 to 50%.”

The takeaway is that GEO isn’t just a marketing or PR concern, and it’s not just hype that can be ignored; this is where content – and company – discovery is going. As I detailed in my last piece, GEO insights can be used to make smarter decisions about content investment, but that’s not all.

Related: Don’t Fall for ‘AI SEO’ Gimmicks — Here’s What It Really Takes to Win in the Age of AI Search

How GEO visibility goes beyond just marketing

As more investors look beyond spreadsheets to assess brand strength and market potential, GEO visibility will increasingly complement traditional metrics. It’s the public traction layer in the investment thesis.

It captures narrative strength. GEO visibility reflects how well a company is positioning itself in the market, not just what it does, but why it matters. In a crowded space, owning the narrative can be a differentiator.

It reveals category leadership. If a company is consistently cited in discussions about its industry, it’s likely helping to shape that conversation. Investors take note of thought leaders because they often become market leaders.

It enhances exit potential. Strong GEO visibility makes a company more attractive to investors AND also to potential acquirers, customers and top-tier talent. It supports valuation by amplifying perceived market relevance.

It’s measurable. With advances in AI and media intelligence, investors can now track share of voice, sentiment, reach and impact – making GEO visibility a quantifiable signal, not just a qualitative one.

Advantage: Discoverability

It’s AI’s turn to “eat the world,” and GEO is part of the inevitable transitions that occur with any major technological shift. Content strategists and creators aren’t trying to write like AI but rather for AI, using techniques like overviews and summaries to frame content for easy comprehension by generative AI tools.

Clear, concise and authoritative website copy, articles and other content types are more important now than ever. PR and marketing teams can use data from GEO to find out what’s working and adjust as necessary.

Goodbye, search rankings; hello, discoverability. Organizations that prioritize this shift will gain a competitive advantage as generative AI continues to set the agenda.