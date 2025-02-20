Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

SEO is a highly competitive, constantly shifting field, and sometimes, it can feel impossible for businesses to stand out. However, user-generated content is an SEO tool many businesses do not realize they can benefit from. In fact, 25% of search results for major brands actually link to user-generated content.

UGC is becoming increasingly impactful, but many brands do not take the time to design and consistently curate a user-generated content marketing strategy. Those who do may not realize that they should also be integrating their UGC marketing strategy with their SEO efforts to discover their true potential. UGC boosts visibility on social media platforms and can also significantly enhance the effectiveness of SEO efforts by boosting conversions, click-through rates and organic search rankings.

What is user-generated content?

User-generated content (UGC) is any content authentically created by your customers. Common examples include reviews, ratings or testimonials. It could also include photos posted of clothing or products, unboxing videos, before-and-after photos or FAQs posted in a public forum. True UGC is not created by the brand itself but by actual customers or clients who are excited about the brand.

There are different processes for creating UGC; it might be created organically or incentivized by a business. Regardless of how UGC is being generated, it's important to ensure that it remains authentic to build your credibility. It's also important to note that 86% of consumers trust UGC over content created by influencers since brand deals are often seen as simply another form of paid ads.

Why user-generated content matters for SEO

It's not a secret that consumers use UGC to make purchasing decisions; only 3% of people say they never read reviews. However, many businesses do not realize that UGC also has the potential to unlock SEO success.

Additionally, 60% of users view UGC as the most authentic form of content. This is why UGC contributes to E-E-A-T. This represents several of the factors Google prioritizes most: experience, expertise, authority and trustworthiness. Effective use of UGC contributes to all four of these categories.

Featuring user-generated content means that you continually acquire fresh content, which is another significant ranking factor for search engines. Since UGC is created by your target demographic, it will often feature relevant long-tail keywords that can both inform and boost your SEO strategies. When UGC content is highlighted effectively, it increases click-through rates and dwell time, contributing to SEO success.

UGC can also help you achieve SEO results in areas that often prove challenging. It can increase your visibility and engagement with specific demographics, in particular, Gen Z and millennial consumers. These age groups increasingly rely on UGC as a symbol of authenticity and are willing to create UGC for brands they love. UGC often references specific locations, so it can contribute to local SEO campaigns as well.

Types of user-generated content that enhance SEO

Consumers point to several forms of content, photos, Q&As and reviews, as the user-generated content they rely on the most. Highlighting your average review score, as well as the number of reviews you have, also increases consumer trust. Whatever type of UGC you choose to pursue and feature, it's important that it be authentic, whether or not you offer any incentive. UGC will actually undermine your brand if users can tell that it is not authentic. Other types of UGC include public FAQ forums that can highlight your customer service, as well as videos, before and after photos, photo competitions and more.

Steps for implementing UGC

The type of UGC you choose to feature will largely depend on two things: your business and your customers. But if you want to use UGC to boost your SEO, here are a few ways to get started.

Feature reviews : Many businesses find it effective to feature positive reviews and testimonials on their website. This strategy improves click-through rates and increases conversions.

: Many businesses find it effective to feature positive reviews and testimonials on their website. This strategy improves click-through rates and increases conversions. Optimize a Google Business Profile : One of the most impactful places to feature UGC is your Google Business Profile (GBP) or other profiles in local and industry-specific directories. Many users decide whether to visit a website based on the ratings and reviews on your GBP, so optimizing this profile and engaging with reviews is key.

: One of the most impactful places to feature UGC is your Google Business Profile (GBP) or other profiles in local and industry-specific directories. Many users decide whether to visit a website based on the ratings and reviews on your GBP, so optimizing this profile and engaging with reviews is key. Encourage and engage with reviews : The most important part of a UGC strategy is probably requesting reviews from your customers and responding to both positive and negative reviews. Asking users to mention specific details or a specific location can also contribute to your SEO campaign.

: The most important part of a UGC strategy is probably requesting reviews from your customers and responding to both positive and negative reviews. Asking users to mention specific details or a specific location can also contribute to your SEO campaign. Post-purchase touchpoints : The best time to ask your customers for engagement is usually after a successful service or product delivery. Examples of post-purchase touchpoints include asking for reviews in a brochure, email confirmation or invoice.

: The best time to ask your customers for engagement is usually after a successful service or product delivery. Examples of post-purchase touchpoints include asking for reviews in a brochure, email confirmation or invoice. Research your demographic : Gen Z consumers are increasingly willing to share their purchases on social media and double the number of Gen Z want to be featured on brand pages compared to any other age group. If you have Gen Z clients, they may be your best chance of generating multiple forms of high-quality content authentically created by users.

: Gen Z consumers are increasingly willing to share their purchases on social media and double the number of Gen Z want to be featured on brand pages compared to any other age group. If you have Gen Z clients, they may be your best chance of generating multiple forms of high-quality content authentically created by users. Consider incentivization: If you do decide to incentivize UGC content, it's important to do it strategically. Content must still be authentic to be effective.

It's important for businesses to realize that UGC is not limited to social media campaigns; it can have a significant impact on their SEO campaigns as well. Paying attention to the success of your UGC campaign can also help you improve your SEO efforts by showing you who your key demographic is, what they're looking for and what information they need more of. By paying attention to where your UGC strategies intersect with your SEO efforts, you can build a brand that is credible, visible and successful.