Entrepreneurs Don’t Have Time to Read — and Now With This App You Don’t Have To

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It’s common knowledge that entrepreneurs work a lot. Running a business doesn’t leave much free time — and it certainly doesn’t leave time for finishing books. If you want to stay knowledgeable in the world of nonfiction bestsellers with summaries that fit your busy schedule, there’s now an app for that called Headway Premium.

Right now, you can secure a lifetime subscription to Headway Premium for just $39.99 with code SUMMARY20, the best price on the web, through January 31.

Learn new things with just 15 minutes a day

Headway Premium offers 15-minute summaries of the world’s best nonfiction books, easy to digest and adaptable to even the most chaotic schedules. You can choose to listen via a professionally narrated audio summary or read a written one, depending on when you’re fitting it in.

Over 15 million users are already taking advantage of Headway’s wealth of knowledge. There are over 2,000 summaries already available, with a new one added every month. Topics range from business strategies and personal development to health and wellness, and you have the option to work offline if you need to.

Headway Premium’s summaries highlight the key ideas, concepts, and principles from each book, though they don’t replace reading the full text. It’s a great way to stay on top of new topics and discover subjects you’d like to explore further. The app also incorporates gamified learning, tracking your progress, and allowing you to earn achievements and master new skills along the way.

Snag a lifetime subscription to Headway Premium for just $39.99 with code SUMMARY20, the best price on the web, until January 31.

StackSocial prices subject to change.