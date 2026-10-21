Walmart and Sam’s Club Are Courting Cash-Strapped Shoppers With a New Deal — Here’s What You Get

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Walmart has a new pitch? A joint Walmart+ and Sam’s Club Plus membership for $120 a year, according to CNBC. That’s nearly $100 off buying both separately.

The combo deal includes Sam’s Club warehouse access, free delivery from both chains, a Peacock or Paramount+ subscription, gas savings and 2% Sam’s Club cash on eligible purchases. Shoppers who already belong to both can link their accounts to get the discount. Employees at both stores will also receive the joint membership as a benefit.

“We’re giving people a reason to expect more from their memberships,” Walmart CEO John Furner said in a statement.

The launch comes as high gas and food prices squeeze shoppers and Walmart leans on its higher-margin membership business. Membership revenue rose 17% globally in the fiscal second quarter, with Walmart+ posting record net adds for the period. Sam’s Club membership revenue grew 6%.









