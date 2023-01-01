Johannes Panzer

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Head of Industry Solutions for Ecommerce

With 17 years in ecommerce fulfillment and shipping in B2B and SaaS, Johannes Panzer drives the go-to-market strategy for Descartes’ ecommerce division globally. He leads the product management group in Germany, managing SMEs' software solutions, including Peoplevox, pixi, ShipRush and Ozlink.

Latest

Growing a Business

Here's the Best Way to Increase the Lifetime Value of Your Customers

Don't miss the opportunity to leverage this key aspect of the customer experience to protect your margins, boost customer retention and increase your customer lifetime value.

