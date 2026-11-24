Listen to this post

Nothing says ’tis the season like a turtleneck dickie with your turkey sub. Fast-food holiday merch is heating up, according to Restaurant Business, with four big chains tucking free clothing into limited-time meals.

Wendy’s Holiday Box, out since Nov. 16, starts at $11.99. It comes with a Dave’s Double or 10-piece nuggets, fries, a drink and one of four retro knit hats in a blind bag. Burger King’s Peanuts Pack debuts next week in a box shaped like Snoopy’s doghouse, with one of two knit caps inside.

McDonald’s is giving away socks again. Its Home Alone meal arrives Dec. 1 with one of four pairs of ugly Christmas socks. Jimmy John’s Christmas Vacation Feast, available starting today, includes a turtleneck dickie inspired by Cousin Eddie in four colors.

Grown-ups seem happy to play dress-up. Circana data shows adult orders of kids’ meals are up 28% since 2019.