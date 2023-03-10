Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches

Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches specializes in sandwiches, along with a few other baked goods, It was founded in 1983 and began franchising in 1993. Jimmy John’s has become part of the Inspire Brands chain of restaurants, giving them even more energy. There are now more than 2,700 Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches locations across the country  

Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches uses natural vegetables and meats to prepare their sandwiches. Their bread is freshly baked and their meat is freshly sliced and cooked. Their goal is to make amazing sandwiches for their loyal customers.

Why You May Want to Open a Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches Franchise

Once you open a Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches franchise, you may enjoy access to support and consultancy in marketing, construction, purchasing, real estate, and any other factors related to running your business.

They generally give you the tools you need to upgrade or relocate your restaurant. If you have to relocate, you might enjoy great real estate services during the process. Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches usually negotiates the best deals for you and helps you in selecting an optimal location.

Franchisees take part in a training exercise that educates them on how to efficiently manage their store. The training ranges from simple things like baking and slicing techniques to more complex things, such as managing finances. This training usually lasts for a few weeks and contains both in-store and classroom training. The marketing team may be there to offer assistance with online advertisements and social media accounts.  After opening, franchisees often have in-person support from the Field Sales Force team.

What Might Make Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches a Good Choice?

As you decide if opening a  Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches franchise is right for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. 

You should be prepared for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you will need to have the necessary funds to cover ongoing fees, including royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees. It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the financial standing necessary to open and operate a Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches franchise.

Be aware that Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches does not typically offer financial assistance directly. However, they have partnered with third-party sources to offer financing for the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.

How to Open a Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches Franchise

If you meet all the requirements and have a passion for impeccable customer service, then opening a Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches franchise may be in your future. Most interested and qualified franchisees have the chance to chat with a Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches franchise agent who can discuss your options with you. From there, you may be on the road to owning your own Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches franchise.

Company Overview

About Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Sandwiches, Sandwiches
Founded
1983
Parent Company
Inspire Brands
Leadership
James North, Brand President
Corporate Address
2212 Fox Dr.
Champaign, IL 61820
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1993 (30 years)
# of employees at HQ
3,000
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
2,657 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$355,900 - $671,400
Net Worth Requirement
$1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$200,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
4.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
171 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
20
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
