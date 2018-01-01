Jeff Elgin has almost 20 years of experience franchising, both as a franchisee and a senior franchise company executive. He's currently the CEO of FranChoice Inc., a company that provides free consulting to consumers looking for a franchise that best meets their needs.
Franchises
With So Much Focus On Healthy Eating, Should I Franchise French Fries?
See how to get your questions answered and ensure your business concept will succeed in the market before you start the official franchise process.
Franchises
8 Traits of Successful Franchisees
Thinking about buying a franchise? It's not for everyone. Columnist Jeff Elgin says these personality types are most likely to succeed.
Franchises
Successful in Pizza? How About Oil Changes
These days, franchisees looking to expand are trying their luck with other brands. Here are three tips for those who want to diversify.
Franchises
The Danger of Being Franchisee No. 1
Sure, it's a thrill to get in on the ground floor of a hot new concept. But it's risky to invest in an unproven business model. Here are questions to ask.
Franchises
Help! My Franchise Is Failing
If your business hits a rough patch, you should be able to turn to your franchisor for assistance. Here's what you can expect to receive.
Franchises
Friendly's Bankruptcy: A Lesson for Any Franchisee
Our franchise columnist looks at what happens to any franchise operator when a parent company files for bankruptcy protection.
Franchises
Beware of 'Song Birds' When Doing Homework on a Franchise
Some franchisers will try to steer prospects to franchisees who will only sing their praises. Follow these five steps to make sure your research yields a more accurate picture of how a system is faring.
Franchises
How to Tell If a Franchisor's Marketing Will Make or Break You
Take your time and develop a strong sense of how franchisees feel about each aspect of their marketing program before you decide to buy in.