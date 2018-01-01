Jeff Elgin

Jeff Elgin

Jeff Elgin has almost 20 years of experience franchising, both as a franchisee and a senior franchise company executive. He's currently the CEO of FranChoice Inc., a company that provides free consulting to consumers looking for a franchise that best meets their needs.

More From Jeff Elgin

Are Royalty Fees the Norm with Franchises?
Franchises

Are Royalty Fees the Norm with Franchises?

With So Much Focus On Healthy Eating, Should I Franchise French Fries?
Franchises

With So Much Focus On Healthy Eating, Should I Franchise French Fries?

See how to get your questions answered and ensure your business concept will succeed in the market before you start the official franchise process.
How Can I Create a Burger Franchise?
Franchises

How Can I Create a Burger Franchise?

How Do I Go About Franchising My Business?

How Do I Go About Franchising My Business?

8 Traits of Successful Franchisees
Franchises

8 Traits of Successful Franchisees

Thinking about buying a franchise? It's not for everyone. Columnist Jeff Elgin says these personality types are most likely to succeed.
4 min read
Successful in Pizza? How About Oil Changes
Franchises

Successful in Pizza? How About Oil Changes

These days, franchisees looking to expand are trying their luck with other brands. Here are three tips for those who want to diversify.
3 min read
The Danger of Being Franchisee No. 1
Franchises

The Danger of Being Franchisee No. 1

Sure, it's a thrill to get in on the ground floor of a hot new concept. But it's risky to invest in an unproven business model. Here are questions to ask.
4 min read
Help! My Franchise Is Failing
Franchises

Help! My Franchise Is Failing

If your business hits a rough patch, you should be able to turn to your franchisor for assistance. Here's what you can expect to receive.
4 min read
Friendly's Bankruptcy: A Lesson for Any Franchisee
Franchises

Friendly's Bankruptcy: A Lesson for Any Franchisee

Our franchise columnist looks at what happens to any franchise operator when a parent company files for bankruptcy protection.
4 min read
Beware of 'Song Birds' When Doing Homework on a Franchise
Franchises

Beware of 'Song Birds' When Doing Homework on a Franchise

Some franchisers will try to steer prospects to franchisees who will only sing their praises. Follow these five steps to make sure your research yields a more accurate picture of how a system is faring.
5 min read
How Do Master Franchise Owners Get Paid?
Franchises

How Do Master Franchise Owners Get Paid?

Which Franchise Markets Are Most Profitable?
Franchise

Which Franchise Markets Are Most Profitable?

How to Tell If a Franchisor's Marketing Will Make or Break You
Franchises

How to Tell If a Franchisor's Marketing Will Make or Break You

Take your time and develop a strong sense of how franchisees feel about each aspect of their marketing program before you decide to buy in.
3 min read
How Do I Close Down My Franchise?
Franchises

How Do I Close Down My Franchise?

How Much Freedom Do Franchisees Have?
Franchises

How Much Freedom Do Franchisees Have?

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.