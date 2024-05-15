If you dream of running your own auto repair shop, car wash or specialty vehicle service center, buckle up and get ready to explore the top 15 automotive franchises, according to the 2024 Franchise 500 Ranking.

Whether you're passionate about cars, trucks or motorcycles, there's an automotive franchise opportunity that aligns with your interests. Not sure where to start? Check out the top 15 automotive franchises, according to the 2024 Franchise 500 Ranking.

So buckle up and get ready to explore the exciting world of automotive franchising. Whether you dream of running your own auto repair shop or specialty vehicle service center, the road ahead is full of promise.

1. Valvoline Instant Oil Change

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 27

Founded: 1986

Franchising since: 1988

Number of units: 1,679

Change in units: +26.5% over 3 years

Initial investment: $205K-$3.3M

Leadership: Lori Flees, President & CEO

Parent company: Valvoline Inc.

Valvoline Instant Oil Change (VIOC) is a leader in the industry, offering quick, reliable and efficient services to customers. With a rich history dating back to 1986 and more than 1,600 locations nationwide, VIOC provides franchisees with a reputable brand and access to a thriving market. Franchisees benefit from comprehensive training programs covering various aspects of operations and ongoing support from VIOC's headquarters in Lexington, Kentucky.

Interested in learning more? Explore Valvoline Instant Oil Change franchise ownership today.

2. Tommy's Express Car Wash

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 52

Founded: 1969

Franchising since: 2016

Number of units: 162

Change in units: +276.7% over 3 years

Initial investment: $4.6M-$7.9M

Leadership: Ryan Essenburg, President

Parent company: Tommy's Express LLC

Tommy's Express Car Wash offers franchise opportunities for individuals interested in the car care industry, providing a proven business model and processes. Founded in 1969 in Holland, Michigan, the company began franchising in 2016 and has since grown into one of the fastest-growing car wash chains with more than 150 locations. Ideal franchisees enjoy working outdoors, serving their community and have a passion for delivering excellent customer service. With a focus on innovation and customer convenience, Tommy's Express Car Wash franchise locations feature striking architectural designs, advanced equipment and membership programs integrated with mobile apps to enhance customer experience and promote traffic.

Interested in learning more? Explore Tommy's Express Car Wash franchise ownership today.

3. Big O Tires

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 87

Founded: 1962

Franchising since: 1982

Number of units: 464

Change in units: +0.2% over 3 years

Initial investment: $376K-$1.6M

Leadership: Gary Skidmore, SVP & GM

Parent company: TBC Corp.

Big O Tires is a prominent tire and auto services franchise with more than 450 outlets across the U.S., rooted in a legacy of more than half a century. Annual national conventions offer franchisees valuable networking and learning opportunities to enhance their careers. With comprehensive training programs, Big O Tires equips franchisees with the knowledge and resources needed to thrive in the dynamic automotive industry. The franchise offers two models — product distribution and business format — with initial online training and ongoing support provided to ensure franchisee success.

Interested in learning more? Explore Big O Tires franchise ownership today.

4. Midas

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 98

Founded: 1954

Franchising since: 1956

Number of units: 1,938

Change in units: -3.0% over 3 years

Initial investment: $104K-$886K

Leadership: Leonard Valentino, COO & General Manager

Parent company: TBC Corp.

Midas, a leader in automotive services for over six decades, prioritizes customer trust and value by offering expert service and quality repairs, including tire repair, brake repair and oil changes. With nearly 2,000 locations, Midas has transitioned from a focus on muffler manufacturing to comprehensive car maintenance services, becoming one of the most sought-after auto repair brands globally. As a Midas franchisee, you have the opportunity to offer a range of automotive parts and services while benefiting from worldwide support, training and operational assistance to ensure business success. The company provides access to operational specialists, marketing support and powerful management tools to optimize shop performance and deliver excellent customer service.

Interested in learning more? Explore Midas franchise ownership today.

5. Take 5 Oil Change

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 106

Founded: 1984

Franchising since: 2016

Number of units: 906

Change in units: +64.4% over 3 years

Initial investment: $223K-$1.6M

Leadership: Mo Khalid, EVP & Group President of Maintenance

Parent company: Driven Brands Inc.

Take 5 Oil Change has transformed the oil change and under-the-hood checks industry with its straightforward business model, with over 35 years of experience and more than 900 locations. Franchising since 2016, the company seeks individuals experienced in business ownership, operations and management, encouraging multi-unit ownership and offering training and support. Franchisees benefit from the brand's affiliation with Driven Brands, access to proprietary analytics tools and comprehensive training programs at company headquarters and on-site locations.

Interested in learning more? Explore Take 5 Oil Change franchise ownership today.

6. Jiffy Lube

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 119

Founded: 1979

Franchising since: 1979

Number of units: 2,232

Change in units: +6.1% over 3 years

Initial investment: $232K-$443K

Leadership: Luke Byerly, President

Parent company: Shell USA

Jiffy Lube, an indirect subsidiary of Shell Oil Company, has more than 2,000 locations, offering quick oil changes and expanded services like battery and brake maintenance. Franchisees benefit from various franchising options, incentives and strong support networks, with access to proprietary POS systems, Jiffy Lube Connect and corporate training through Jiffy Lube University. The brand's national recognition and marketing campaigns help attract customers, making it an appealing choice for franchisees who don't necessarily need automotive industry experience but should be financially prepared for initial and ongoing fees.

Interested in learning more? Explore Jiffy Lube franchise ownership today.

7. AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 148

Founded: 1963

Franchising since: 1963

Number of units: 556

Change in units: -2.0% over 3 years

Initial investment: $235K-$353K

Leadership: Bruce Chidsey, President

Parent company: American Driveline Systems Inc.

AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care, founded in 1957, is a well-established automotive repair franchise offering a range of services from transmissions to electric vehicle repairs. With a respected brand and a focus on technology and training, AAMCO franchisees benefit from positive brand recognition and customer loyalty. The franchise offers a time-tested business model and the opportunity to capitalize on the constant need for vehicle maintenance and repair, providing a pathway to success.

Interested in learning more? Explore AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care franchise ownership today.

8. Ziebart

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 150

Founded: 1959

Franchising since: 1962

Number of units: 409

Change in units: +6.0% over 3 years

Initial investment: $417K-$566K

Leadership: Thomas A. Wolfe, President/CEO

Parent company: Ziebart Int'l. Corp.

Founded in 1959, Ziebart is a well-known provider of automotive appearance protection services with more than 400 franchises worldwide. Specializing in auto detailing, paint protection films and more, Ziebart offers a dynamic business model backed by excellent proprietary products. Whether you're a vehicle dealer seeking new opportunities or a franchisee looking to diversify, Ziebart offers a chance to leverage its international brand and waive franchise fees for qualified veterans through its 5-Star VetFran membership.

Interested in learning more? Explore Ziebart franchise ownership today.

9. RNR Tire Express

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 198

Founded: 1999

Franchising since: 2003

Number of units: 187

Change in units: +38.5% over 3 years

Initial investment: $610K-$1.5M

Leadership: Larry Sutton, President & Founder

Parent company: SPF Mgt. Co. LLC

RNR Tire Express, created in 1999 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, offers a wide selection of brand-name tires and wheels for sale and rental. With nearly 200 franchises across the United States, RNR provides free professional installation and multiple payment options, making it accessible to customers on various budgets. The franchise provides initial training programs and ongoing support to help franchisees establish and operate their businesses successfully. With the automotive industry's high demand for tires and auto services, RNR Tire Express offers a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to enter the market.

Interested in learning more? Explore RNR Tire Express franchise ownership today.

10. Tint World

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 249

Founded: 1982

Franchising since: 2007

Number of units: 136

Change in units: +74.4% over 3 years

Initial investment: $290K-$470K

Leadership: Charles Bonfiglio, CEO

Parent company: Tint World LLC

Since 1982, Tint World has emerged as a premier auto and marine styling franchise, establishing a strong presence in the United States and beyond. Offering an extensive array of auto accessories, maintenance services and installations, Tint World is renowned for its commitment to quality and innovation. Whether you're a seasoned entrepreneur or a passionate auto enthusiast, starting a Tint World franchise offers the chance to be part of a thriving brand and deliver top-notch service in a vibrant and tech-savvy environment.

Interested in learning more? Explore Tint World franchise ownership today.

11. Carstar

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 250

Founded: 1989

Franchising since: 1989

Number of units: 772

Change in units: +10.0% over 3 years

Initial investment: $298K-$804K

Leadership: Michael Macaluso, EVP and Group President, Paint, Collision & Glass

Parent company: Driven Brands

Carstar stands as a prominent network of collision repair businesses, with more than 750 locations. As a franchisee, you'll benefit from extensive resources and support, enabling you to thrive in the competitive vehicle repairs industry. The franchise equips its repair shop franchisees, many of which are family-owned businesses, with sophisticated management systems, making it easier for new players to penetrate their market territory and become competitive.

Interested in learning more? Explore Carstar franchise ownership today.

12. Christian Brothers Automotive

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 303

Founded: 1982

Franchising since: 1996

Number of units: 272

Change in units: +25.3% over 3 years

Initial investment: $520K-$645K

Leadership: Don Carr, President

Parent company: Christian Brothers Automotive Corp.

Christian Brothers Automotive offers a range of vehicle services aimed at providing customers with knowledge, a welcoming environment and transparent solutions. Founded in 1982, the franchise now has more than 270 locations, offering opportunities to those dedicated to outstanding service. As a franchisee, you'll join a reputable brand that provides the support and resources needed for success in the automotive industry.

Interested in learning more? Explore Christian Brothers Automotive franchise ownership today.

13. Precision Tune Auto Car

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 341

Founded: 1975

Franchising since: 1978

Number of units: 298

Change in units: <1% decrease over 3 years

Initial investment: $134K-$310K

Leadership: Robert Falconi, CEO

Parent company: Icahn Automotive Group

Precision Tune Auto Care, established in 1975 and franchising since 1978, is a comprehensive automotive maintenance and repair company with more than 275 locations. Specializing in car detailing, repairs and general maintenance, it has built a reputation as a trusted brand over its 40-year history. Becoming a Precision Tune Auto Care franchisee offers the opportunity to join an established brand with a loyal customer base. Ideal candidates possess strong business management skills, customer-focused attitudes and a passion for automotive services.

Interested in learning more? Explore Precision Tune Auto Care franchise ownership today.

14. Line-X

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 399

Founded: 1993

Franchising since: 1999

Number of units: 503

Change in units: -14% over 3 years

Initial investment: $248K-$849K

Leadership: Blair Boggs, President

Parent company: Innovative Xcessories and Services LLC (IXS)

Line-X specializes in spray-on protective coatings, including truck bed liners and automotive accessories, with a durable formula developed through extensive research. This coating, applied to truck beds, boats and other vehicles, offers long-lasting protection against wear and tear. Since franchising in 1999, Line-X has expanded globally, with more than 500 franchises. With its proven track record and innovative products, becoming a Line-X franchisee offers the chance to operate under a trusted brand in the spray-on protective coating industry.

Interested in learning more? Explore Line-X franchise ownership today.

15. Tire Pros

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 422

Founded: 1988

Franchising since: 1988

Number of units: 620

Change in units: +3% over 3 years

Initial investment: $12K-$483K

Leadership: Benjamin Anderson, Franchise Development Manager

Parent company: Tire Pros Francorp LLC

Tire Pros embraces the idea that life is a journey filled with endless discoveries and experiences, requiring reliable automotive care along the way. Established in 1988, Tire Pros has grown into a widespread network of franchises across the United States, offering a range of automotive maintenance services beyond just tires. The appeal of starting a Tire Pros franchise lies in its comprehensive service offerings, covering everything from tire repairs to air conditioning, brakes and hybrid repair. While prior auto maintenance experience isn't necessary, franchisees should possess strong leadership, time management and learning abilities.

Interested in learning more? Explore Tire Pros franchise ownership today.