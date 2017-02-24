How One CEO Turned His Passion for Cars into a Paycheck

If you want to run a successful company, one CEO says it all comes down to being honest and investing in SEO.

learn more about Jessica Abo

By Jessica Abo

Zoriy Birenboym has been in the car game since he was a kid. Today, the founder of eAutoLease.com is changing the way people buy a vehicle. The millennial says his company is different from other online portals because eAutoLease does not sell its leads to a third party. While technology has disrupted the way people buy cars, Birenboym says sometimes being a car salesman still comes with a negative connotation for some consumers. That's why this CEO says his direct-to-consumer marketplace is dedicated to being honest. In just one year, the company has generated more than 500 five-star reviews, as well as accreditation from the New York Chamber of Commerce and Better Business Bureau.

Jessica Abo

Entrepreneur Staff

Media Trainer, Keynote Speaker, and Author

JESSICA ABO is a media trainer, keynote speaker, and bestselling author who uses her 20+ years of TV news experience to help entrepreneurs, C-Suite executives, celebrities, and philanthropists share their stories with the world. An award-winning journalist, Jessica has presented all over the country including at TEDx, Facebook, Microsoft, Delta Airlines, WW, and the United Nations. She has appeared on The TODAY Show, ABC News, Access Hollywood, KTLA, CBS, and NY1 and in Forbes, Fast Company, and Women's Health.  Her debut book Unfiltered: How To Be As Happy As You Look On Social Media sold out on its first day and empowers readers with tools they can use to take back their happiness IRL (in real life).

Related Topics

Online Business Success Stories Selling Online Starting a Business

