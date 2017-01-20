An All-Millennial Business: How SocialFly Manages and Motivates Today's Work Culture

Millennials often get a bad rap in the workplace, but the co-founders of SocialFly say managing this demographic comes down to seeing the best in everyone on your team.

Inside SocialFly, you will find a group of young, creative and driven millennials who all share a passion for social media, marketing and working with influencers. While everyone is fluent in hashtags, filters and memes, Co-founders Stephanie Cartin and Courtney Spritzer say their success is attributed to empowering their employees and creating a positive company culture. They even have a "Head of Fun" in their New York City office. In their interview with Contributor Jessica Abo, Cartin and Spritzer share not only how they created an award-winning social media and marketing agency, but also a business that brings out the best in everyone on their team.

Watch more videos from Jessica Abo on her YouTube channel here.

