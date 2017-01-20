An All-Millennial Business: How SocialFly Manages and Motivates Today's Work Culture

Millennials often get a bad rap in the workplace, but the co-founders of SocialFly say managing this demographic comes down to seeing the best in everyone on your team.

Jessica Abo

By Jessica Abo

Inside SocialFly, you will find a group of young, creative and driven millennials who all share a passion for social media, marketing and working with influencers. While everyone is fluent in hashtags, filters and memes, Co-founders Stephanie Cartin and Courtney Spritzer say their success is attributed to empowering their employees and creating a positive company culture. They even have a "Head of Fun" in their New York City office. In their interview with Contributor Jessica Abo, Cartin and Spritzer share not only how they created an award-winning social media and marketing agency, but also a business that brings out the best in everyone on their team.

Jessica Abo

Entrepreneur Staff

Media Trainer, Keynote Speaker, and Author

JESSICA ABO is a media trainer, keynote speaker, and bestselling author who uses her 20+ years of TV news experience to help entrepreneurs, C-Suite executives, celebrities, and philanthropists share their stories with the world. An award-winning journalist, Jessica has presented all over the country including at TEDx, Facebook, Microsoft, Delta Airlines, WW, and the United Nations. She has appeared on The TODAY Show, ABC News, Access Hollywood, KTLA, CBS, and NY1 and in Forbes, Fast Company, and Women's Health.  Her debut book Unfiltered: How To Be As Happy As You Look On Social Media sold out on its first day and empowers readers with tools they can use to take back their happiness IRL (in real life).

