Line-X
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$126K - $378K
Units as of 2021
584 0.3% over 3 years
Line-X started as a small chemical manufacturing company. Founded in 1993 by Claudio Burtin, an American entrepreneur, chemist, and race car driver, Line-X focuses on spray-on truck bed liners and protective coatings for commercial, industrial, agricultural, military and custom applications. For a long time, the company researched and tweaked the chemical formula that produces a durable coating used on truck beds.

After a few years, the breakthrough finally came. The Bedliner is a durable and versatile spray-on application called Line-X. Line-X permanently bonds to your truck's bed, protecting it from everyday wear and tear. Consumers can also use this on boats, work trucks, and even motorcycles.

Line-X began franchising in 1999 and now has a major presence throughout the world. 

Why You May Want to Start a Line-X Franchise

Line-X is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama. The company has served customers directly and through a network of more than 550 corporate-trained affiliates in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Over 425 of these franchises are located in the U.S.

Line-X is one of the top manufacturers of spray-on protective coatings in the country. It uses a specially formulated silicone substance that permanently clings to truck beds, protecting them from nature's corrosive effects. If you dream of owning a company, then joining Line-X as a franchisee may give you the chance to operate a franchise with the help of a trusted market leader. 

What Might Make a Line-X Franchise a Good Choice?

As a franchisee, you might benefit from a well-known brand name, established business processes with national and local support, and national and regional advertising. Other benefits could include an initial multi-week training program, ongoing training for franchisees and employees, and flexible floor plans. The company strives to provide efficient, robust marketing, advertising, and a public relations program with a broad national scope to support all franchisees.

Your Line-X territory is not given or shared with another franchisee. Every franchisee operates in an exclusive territory based on population, size, annual sales of trucks, and other factors. Line-X uses its in-house software mapping solution to assign area locations. 

Many times over the past decade, Line-X has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

How to Open a Line-X Franchise

If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Line-X franchise. You should also make sure that you are financially stable enough to cover an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees, including advertising fees. You may want to check with an attorney or financial advisor before deciding to open a Line-X franchise.

Opening your own franchise business requires a few steps. First, submit a franchise inquiry form. You may also be given the company's Franchise Disclosure Document. This document may give you more information on the brand and the opportunity before you can meet with a franchise representative. 

Be prepared to attend a Line-X discovery day at the corporate headquarters in Huntsville, Alabama. This is a meeting that includes a conference with an executive. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions. Then, if both parties agree, you may be ready to sign the agreement documents to become an official Line-X franchisee.

Company Overview

About Line-X

Industry
Automotive
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Automotive Products & Services, Automotive Appearance Services
Founded
1993
Parent Company
Innovative Xcessories and Services LLC (IXS)
Leadership
Barry McConway, President
Corporate Address
301 James Record Rd.
Huntsville, AL 35824
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1999 (24 years)
# of employees at HQ
121
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
584 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Line-X franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$15,000 - $30,000
Initial Investment
$126,055 - $377,722
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000 - $250,000
Cash Requirement
$30,000 - $60,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ad Royalty Fee
$0.10/lb.
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Line-X has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
74 hours
Classroom Training
32 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Line-X landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Line-X ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #100 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000

