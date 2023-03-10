Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$126K - $378K
- Units as of 2021
-
584 0.3% over 3 years
Line-X started as a small chemical manufacturing company. Founded in 1993 by Claudio Burtin, an American entrepreneur, chemist, and race car driver, Line-X focuses on spray-on truck bed liners and protective coatings for commercial, industrial, agricultural, military and custom applications. For a long time, the company researched and tweaked the chemical formula that produces a durable coating used on truck beds.
After a few years, the breakthrough finally came. The Bedliner is a durable and versatile spray-on application called Line-X. Line-X permanently bonds to your truck's bed, protecting it from everyday wear and tear. Consumers can also use this on boats, work trucks, and even motorcycles.
Line-X began franchising in 1999 and now has a major presence throughout the world.
Why You May Want to Start a Line-X Franchise
Line-X is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama. The company has served customers directly and through a network of more than 550 corporate-trained affiliates in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Over 425 of these franchises are located in the U.S.
Line-X is one of the top manufacturers of spray-on protective coatings in the country. It uses a specially formulated silicone substance that permanently clings to truck beds, protecting them from nature's corrosive effects. If you dream of owning a company, then joining Line-X as a franchisee may give you the chance to operate a franchise with the help of a trusted market leader.
What Might Make a Line-X Franchise a Good Choice?
As a franchisee, you might benefit from a well-known brand name, established business processes with national and local support, and national and regional advertising. Other benefits could include an initial multi-week training program, ongoing training for franchisees and employees, and flexible floor plans. The company strives to provide efficient, robust marketing, advertising, and a public relations program with a broad national scope to support all franchisees.
Your Line-X territory is not given or shared with another franchisee. Every franchisee operates in an exclusive territory based on population, size, annual sales of trucks, and other factors. Line-X uses its in-house software mapping solution to assign area locations.
Many times over the past decade, Line-X has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
How to Open a Line-X Franchise
If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Line-X franchise. You should also make sure that you are financially stable enough to cover an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees, including advertising fees. You may want to check with an attorney or financial advisor before deciding to open a Line-X franchise.
Opening your own franchise business requires a few steps. First, submit a franchise inquiry form. You may also be given the company's Franchise Disclosure Document. This document may give you more information on the brand and the opportunity before you can meet with a franchise representative.
Be prepared to attend a Line-X discovery day at the corporate headquarters in Huntsville, Alabama. This is a meeting that includes a conference with an executive. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions. Then, if both parties agree, you may be ready to sign the agreement documents to become an official Line-X franchisee.
Company Overview
About Line-X
- Industry
- Automotive
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Automotive Products & Services, Automotive Appearance Services
- Founded
- 1993
- Parent Company
- Innovative Xcessories and Services LLC (IXS)
- Leadership
- Barry McConway, President
- Corporate Address
-
301 James Record Rd.
Huntsville, AL 35824
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1999 (24 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 121
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 584 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Line-X franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $15,000 - $30,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $126,055 - $377,722
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $150,000 - $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $30,000 - $60,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 25% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- $0.10/lb.
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Line-X has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 74 hours
- Classroom Training
- 32 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Line-X? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Line-X landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Line-X ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Line-X.
Growth Coach, The
Now Massage, The
Tint World
Novus Glass
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.