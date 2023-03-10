Precision Tune Auto Care, which was founded in 1975 and began franchising in 1978, is a one-stop automobile car maintenance and repair company. They specialize in detailing cars, repairing them, and general car maintenance. With over 275 locations worldwide, including in the U.S., Nigeria, Portugal, and Oman, they are one of the world's leading car maintenance companies.

Why You May Want to Start a Precision Tune Auto Care

Precision Tune Auto Care may give you a chance to be part of a trusted brand. With over 40 years of experience, they have earned regular clients' trust and loyalty.

A great candidate for a Precision Auto Tune Care franchisee is someone with a solid understanding of business management principles, a retail and customer-focused attitude, proven management skills, leadership ability, vision, and a drive for growth. You also might need a willingness and passion for being involved as the franchisee of the shop.

Owning a Precision Auto Tune Care franchise may allow you to contribute to the people's road safety in your community. Being in charge of repairing and maintaining cars in your community might ensure you have done your part to help make vehicles safe and roadworthy. You can also help cars retain their value and longevity, which can generally save your clients the hassle of buying a new car and may get you loyal customers.

What Might Make Precision Tune Auto Care a Good Choice?

To be part of the Precision Tune Auto Care team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You’ll also want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover potential fees, including royalty fees, advertising fees, and renewal fees.

Precision Tune Auto Care has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in the past two decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Due to this stellar reputation, Precision Tune Auto Care serves more than 1.5 million customers a year.

How Do You Open a Precision Tune Auto Care?

You may request a Precision Tune Auto Care franchise media kit through a franchise inquiry. This generally provides you with more information on their brand, the franchise process, and cost, as well as any financing options.

You typically have an initial phone call to discuss opportunities and locations available, after which you may return your confidential qualification report. Upon your financials and background checking out, you might receive a Franchise Disclosure Document for you to review. A franchise development team member usually helps you answer any questions you have.

You can then attend discovery day at the Precision Tune Auto Care headquarters in Leesburg, Virginia to meet the team and get familiar with their marketing, business, and training programs. Afterwards, you may sign your franchise agreement and attend an intensive training program to equip you to run your own Precision Tune Auto Care franchise.