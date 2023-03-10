Tire Pros believes that life is best lived in motion. There is always a new place to discover, foods to taste, songs to sing, and people to visit. To do that, customers need a shop they can count on for tire repairs and essential maintenance.

Tire Pros opened its first location in1988 and began franchising that same year. Now, Tire Pros has hundreds of locations spread throughout the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Tire Pros Franchise

Tire Pros offers more than just tire maintenance. Tire Pros can service air conditioning and heating, battery and electrical systems, brakes, axles, driveline, exhaust and muffler, fluids/flushes, and hybrid repair. Tire Pros can also complete lifting, leveling, and lowering kits, multi-point vehicle inspections, change oil and filters, and more.

Despite the many auto repair and maintenance services that Tire Pros offers, franchisees do not need previous auto maintenance experience. However, franchisees should be driven, have excellent time management skills, good leadership skills, and be willing to learn new things. Franchisees should expect to be the owners/operators of their franchise. This typically means that franchisees will be involved in the day-to-day tasks of their franchise, though absentee ownership may be available in certain situations.

Opening a Tire Pros franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Tire Pros Franchise a Good Choice?

Tire Pros recognizes that sales tactics are always changing. For instance, more and more customers are buying online. To work with that, Tire Pros has added e-commerce components to help franchisees generate more traffic and create repeat customers.

Tire Pros strives to allow franchisees to have a voice in the future of the franchise. The company hosts a Tire Pros dealer council, allowing franchisees to provide input regarding brand vision, influence decisions, and help continued growth.

To be part of the Tire Pros franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.

How to Open a Tire Pros Franchise

As you decide if opening a Tire Pros franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Tire Pros franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

If you pursue a Tire Pros franchise, be assured that you will receive training before opening your franchise. You will also receive ongoing training after opening day. Franchise employees have access to on-the-job training. Franchisees can monitor this training and see growth opportunities.

Tire Pros also offers franchisees a full-service marketing team. The team assists franchisees in developing and implementing long-term marketing plans.