Tire Pros
Initial investment
$28K - $456K
Units as of 2022
610
Tire Pros believes that life is best lived in motion. There is always a new place to discover, foods to taste, songs to sing, and people to visit. To do that, customers need a shop they can count on for tire repairs and essential maintenance.

Tire Pros opened its first location in1988 and began franchising that same year. Now, Tire Pros has hundreds of locations spread throughout the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Tire Pros Franchise

Tire Pros offers more than just tire maintenance. Tire Pros can service air conditioning and heating, battery and electrical systems, brakes, axles, driveline, exhaust and muffler, fluids/flushes, and hybrid repair. Tire Pros can also complete lifting, leveling, and lowering kits, multi-point vehicle inspections, change oil and filters, and more.

Despite the many auto repair and maintenance services that Tire Pros offers, franchisees do not need previous auto maintenance experience. However, franchisees should be driven, have excellent time management skills, good leadership skills, and be willing to learn new things. Franchisees should expect to be the owners/operators of their franchise. This typically means that franchisees will be involved in the day-to-day tasks of their franchise, though absentee ownership may be available in certain situations.

Opening a Tire Pros franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Tire Pros Franchise a Good Choice?

Tire Pros recognizes that sales tactics are always changing. For instance, more and more customers are buying online. To work with that, Tire Pros has added e-commerce components to help franchisees generate more traffic and create repeat customers. 

Tire Pros strives to allow franchisees to have a voice in the future of the franchise. The company hosts a Tire Pros dealer council, allowing franchisees to provide input regarding brand vision, influence decisions, and help continued growth.

To be part of the Tire Pros franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. 

How to Open a Tire Pros Franchise

As you decide if opening a Tire Pros franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Tire Pros franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

If you pursue a Tire Pros franchise, be assured that you will receive training before opening your franchise. You will also receive ongoing training after opening day. Franchise employees have access to on-the-job training. Franchisees can monitor this training and see growth opportunities.

Tire Pros also offers franchisees a full-service marketing team. The team assists franchisees in developing and implementing long-term marketing plans.

Company Overview

About Tire Pros

Industry
Automotive
Related Categories
Wheels & Tires, Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services
Founded
1988
Parent Company
Tire Pros Francorp LLC
Leadership
Benjamin Anderson, Franchise Development Manager
Corporate Address
12200 Herbert Wayne Ct.
Huntersville, NC 28078
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1988 (35 years)
# of employees at HQ
38
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
610 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Tire Pros franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$7,000
Initial Investment
$27,500 - $456,000
Royalty Fee
$695/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$450/mo.
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Tire Pros has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
36 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
12
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Tire Pros landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
