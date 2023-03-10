Christian Brothers Automotive

Christian Brothers Automotive

Auto repair
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#223 Ranked #202 last year
Initial investment
$520K - $640K
Units as of 2022
253 24.0% over 3 years
From simple tune-ups to intensive diagnostics, Christian Brothers Automotive is a network of vehicle services designed to provide customers with knowledge, a welcoming atmosphere, and straightforward answers. In an overwhelming industry that takes advantage of a society heavily reliant on their vehicles, Christian Brothers Automotive aims to put the care back into automotive care.

Founded in 1982, Christian Brothers Automotive started its journey after its founder, Mark Carr, sought revelation to change career paths and met a friend the next day at their local church looking to open an automotive repair shop. As they say, the rest is history. 

Christian Brothers Automotive sold its first franchise back in 1996, and now with over 230 locations across the United States, your Christian Brothers Automotive franchise could be next.

Why You May Want to Start a Christian Brothers Automotive Franchise

Christian Brothers Automotive is looking for franchisees dedicated to outstanding service. They should also be family-friendly, and enjoy having fun. The ideal candidate is resourceful, timely, dedicated, and persistent. If this tenacious spirit of ingenuity sounds like you, opening a Christian Brothers Automotive franchise may be the move for you.

Christian Brothers Automotive has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in the past decade. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Christian Brothers Automotive Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Christian Brothers Automotive franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. 

Maintaining and repairing vehicles isn’t an extravagance, but a necessity. Manufacturing standards may continue to rise, producing higher-quality vehicles than previous generations. This may mean that cars are meant to last longer, and they need a maintenance team that can care for them and their owners. Christian Brothers Automotive trains their staff and franchisees to recognize the disruptiveness car trouble brings, as well as how to resolve the problem swiftly, consistently, and honestly.

How To Open a Christian Brothers Automotive Franchise

To be part of the Christian Brothers Automotive team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Christian Brothers Automotive, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Ensure that you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Christian Brothers Automotive franchise would do well in your community. You may also want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the team any questions as you prepare to franchise with the brand.

Company Overview

About Christian Brothers Automotive

Industry
Automotive
Related Categories
Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services, Miscellaneous Automotive Products & Services
Founded
1982
Parent Company
Christian Brothers Automotive Corp.
Leadership
Don Carr, President
Corporate Address
17725 Katy Fwy., #200
Houston, TX 77094
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1996 (27 years)
# of employees at HQ
147
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
253 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Christian Brothers Automotive franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$135,000
Initial Investment
$520,250 - $640,400
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$85,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
Varies
Ad Royalty Fee
$10K/yr.
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Christian Brothers Automotive offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Third Party Financing
Christian Brothers Automotive has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
420 hours
Classroom Training
280 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
8
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Christian Brothers Automotive landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Christian Brothers Automotive ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #223 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #149 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #64 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Trending Up

Ranked #143 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)

