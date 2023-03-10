From simple tune-ups to intensive diagnostics, Christian Brothers Automotive is a network of vehicle services designed to provide customers with knowledge, a welcoming atmosphere, and straightforward answers. In an overwhelming industry that takes advantage of a society heavily reliant on their vehicles, Christian Brothers Automotive aims to put the care back into automotive care.

Founded in 1982, Christian Brothers Automotive started its journey after its founder, Mark Carr, sought revelation to change career paths and met a friend the next day at their local church looking to open an automotive repair shop. As they say, the rest is history.

Christian Brothers Automotive sold its first franchise back in 1996, and now with over 230 locations across the United States, your Christian Brothers Automotive franchise could be next.

Why You May Want to Start a Christian Brothers Automotive Franchise

Christian Brothers Automotive is looking for franchisees dedicated to outstanding service. They should also be family-friendly, and enjoy having fun. The ideal candidate is resourceful, timely, dedicated, and persistent. If this tenacious spirit of ingenuity sounds like you, opening a Christian Brothers Automotive franchise may be the move for you.

Christian Brothers Automotive has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in the past decade. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Christian Brothers Automotive Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Christian Brothers Automotive franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Maintaining and repairing vehicles isn’t an extravagance, but a necessity. Manufacturing standards may continue to rise, producing higher-quality vehicles than previous generations. This may mean that cars are meant to last longer, and they need a maintenance team that can care for them and their owners. Christian Brothers Automotive trains their staff and franchisees to recognize the disruptiveness car trouble brings, as well as how to resolve the problem swiftly, consistently, and honestly.

How To Open a Christian Brothers Automotive Franchise

To be part of the Christian Brothers Automotive team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Christian Brothers Automotive, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Ensure that you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Christian Brothers Automotive franchise would do well in your community. You may also want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the team any questions as you prepare to franchise with the brand.