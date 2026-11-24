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Key Takeaways As solopreneurs, we can focus on leading with value to build business, instead of pitching and pushing everyone to buy.

A well-defined ideal client profile gives us the ability to focus on exactly who we can best help, making sales feel more human.

When connecting with an ideal client, try to build a natural connection, keep up with them, and when they have a need for the service that you offer, you’ll be top of mind.

By all accounts, I was a phenomenal salesperson. I always exceeded my quota, which in the sales world meant that my quota increased every year. But just because I was effective doesn’t mean that I loved it.

When you’re selling inside a large organization with a seven-figure quota, there are things you simply have to do to hit your numbers. For me, that meant pushing and pitching to just about anyone who would listen, and it took a heavy toll on my mental health.

The toll came from feeling that I had to do things that didn’t align with my ethics or my entrepreneurial beliefs. In the seven years I’ve run my agency, I haven’t had to compromise my ethics to build a book of business or grow my pipeline. Instead, I’ve focused on what I call selling by helping.

Rather than pushing and pitching at every opportunity, I found places where my ideal clients were raising their hands and asking for help, and I simply offered to help them. Only a small fraction of the people I’ve helped have ended up needing my service. But the ones who did were exactly the people my business was built to serve, and the ones who got the most value from it.

As AI makes sales outreach more automated, I believe this human approach will matter more than ever. Here’s how to put it into practice — and the tool I’d recommend to support it.

Selling like a human

However advanced AI gets, buyers will still want to deal with real humans. A recent study conducted by HubSpot and SurveyMonkey found that 82% of consumers prefer human support, even when outcomes and wait times are the same. Trust is built through relationships, and relationships are ultimately rooted in human connection. Even before AI, plenty of companies failed to make selling feel human.

That was the part of the sales profession I disliked most — and the part I resisted when I was selling full-time. It’s also why selling by helping is the opposite of the impersonal approach so common in modern sales. The RAIN Group Center for Sales Research found that 96% of buyers say a seller’s focus on the value they can deliver influences their purchase decision. Furthermore, 90% of organizations classified as value-driven experienced year-over-year revenue growth, compared to 72% of organizations that weren’t value-driven.

As you have more conversations focused on genuinely helping someone, resist the urge to turn your help into a quid pro quo. Lead with value instead of trying to extract it. When you do, what comes back to you is worth far more than anything you could have extracted.

In practice, that means knowing when to end the conversation. Imagine you’ve just had a great conversation with someone who looks like an ideal client, and you’ve really helped them. In a traditional sales environment, that’s when you’d pitch. With selling by helping, you end the conversation once you’ve added value. No chasing, no pitching and no pushing anyone toward a sale.

That doesn’t mean you forget about them. Remember who they are, build a natural connection and stay in touch, always by adding value. The payoff is that when they need the service you offer, you’ll be top of mind. At least, that has been my experience. That’s how you sell like a human.

Less technology, more value

My company works in the Salesforce ecosystem and has a free app on the AppExchange, so we have Salesforce licenses in-house. But I use a CRM far less than I did when I was selling full-time. When you’re leading with value, it doesn’t matter whether you track relationships in a CRM, an Excel sheet or a notebook. The tool won’t change your approach to selling.

The one place I have found worth investing in is LinkedIn. I tell the founders I coach that they don’t need a website to launch a solo agency. They need a LinkedIn presence that makes it obvious who they help and how.

That’s where LinkedIn Premium Business comes in. It lets you showcase what you offer on your own service page, share client testimonials and collect reviews as you build your business. It also fits naturally with my selling-by-helping methodology. You can connect directly with your ideal customers, and Advice Sessions let you offer one-on-one help right from your LinkedIn profile, so leading with value becomes part of how you do business.

Not all of your business will come through LinkedIn, but that’s one more reason to get your presence right. Whenever I help someone in a public forum, the next thing I do is connect with them on LinkedIn, always with a personalized note, so the relationship starts naturally. From there, I can stay in touch, and my ideal clients can see the content I create and share.

That content should lead with value, too. Teach, share what you’re learning and answer the questions your ideal clients are already asking. Then, when they’re ready for a transformation of their own, you’ll be the first person they think to call.

LinkedIn Premium Business can also help you get that content in front of more of your ideal clients, expanding your network and boosting your visibility, while embracing my selling-by-helping methodology at every touchpoint.

If you’re ready to start selling by helping, LinkedIn’s new Small Business Playbook offers practical ways to build your brand, grow your network and find customers. You can also explore LinkedIn’s tools for small businesses to find the ones that fit how you work.