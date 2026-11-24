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Taylor Swift spent 21 months on the road to gross roughly $2 billion with the Eras Tour, a music industry record. Then Grand Theft Auto VI rolled into town and nearly doubled that in a single day, PEOPLE reports.

Rockstar Games and parent company Take-Two Interactive say GTA VI sales reached $3.79 billion worldwide on its release date. That’s based on company estimates. Rockstar calls it “the biggest entertainment launch in history” in a press release. The game also sold a record 32.5 million units before it even came out. (It costs $79.99 for the Standard Edition and $99.99 for the Ultimate Edition.)

For context, the previous installment, GTA V, debuted in 2013 and made $815.7 million in its first 24 hours. That mark previously held the Guinness World Record for the most a video game has earned in a day.

GTA VI has a long way to travel to catch its predecessor, though. Take-Two says GTA V has sold nearly 235 million units.