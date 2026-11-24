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TL;DR: Sellful combines a website builder, CRM, invoicing, and dozens of other business tools into one platform you can rebrand as your own. Get this ERP Agency Plan for $399 (reg. $1,497).

Small Business Saturday lands on Nov. 28, and plenty of local shops will spend the run-up juggling a website, a checkout page, an email list, and a booking calendar that all live in different apps. If you’re the agency they call to fix that, one platform that handles all of it under your brand is a real edge.

Get lifetime access to this Sellful ERP Agency Plan for $399.00 (reg. $1,497.00) while this price holds.

Sellful is a fully white-label platform, so every client sees your branding instead of someone else’s. The plan includes 10 sites or sub-accounts, each with unlimited pages, contacts, users, products, and domain names.

AI does the heavy lifting on setup. It can generate websites, sales funnels, and landing pages in seconds, which gives you a working draft to refine instead of a blank canvas.

One dashboard for the whole client business

The website is only the start. Each account gets an online shop, a CRM (customer relationship management system) with pipeline management, and an automation builder for routine follow-ups. Marketing runs from the same place. You can send email and SMS (text) campaigns, manage reviews, and schedule social posts, with 50,000 email sends included and a shared pool across every site on the account.

Back-office tools cover the rest. Clients can book appointments, sign legally binding contracts, pay invoices, and log in to a client portal, while you track projects, run a support ticket system, and keep the books with built-in accounting. There’s room for bigger builds, too. Sellful handles memberships, subscriptions, online courses, community sites, a point-of-sale app, and an HR suite with time clocks, payroll, and recruiting.

It also connects to 5,000+ apps and 20+ payment gateways, including PayPal, Stripe, and Square, without charging its own transaction fees. An agency billing system lets you bill clients directly from the platform. The plan includes 100GB of file storage and updates, works for new and existing users, and must be redeemed within 30 days of purchase. Its two verified reviews average 4.5 out of 5 stars.

For agency owners who’d rather own their software stack than rent a dozen tools for every client, this is a smart foundation to build on.

Pick up a lifetime Sellful ERP Agency Plan for $399.00 (reg. $1,497.00).

StackSocial prices subject to change.