It may not be a shock that Taylor Swift's Eras Tour grossed double the ticket sales of its closest competitor.

When Taylor Swift sang her last tune in Vancouver and walked off stage for the last time on her Eras Tour, we're guessing she threw herself one heck of a party.

The New York Times reports that the 21-month tour earned a whopping $2,077,618,725 in ticket sales. That's $2 billion and change, for the big-number challenged, a figure that doubles the gross ticket sales of any other concert tour this year — or in history.

Coldplay had just set the record with its $1 billion "Music of the Spheres World Tour," so one imagines that Mr. "Yellow" himself Chris Martin is green with envy. Keep in mind, that $2 billion number is just ticket sales, it does not include merch.

Here are some extraordinary Eras stats:

10,168,008 people attended the shows.

Her biggest show, played in Melbourne, Australia, drew 96,006 Swiftees.

The show was performed in 149 countries around the world.

Her eight-night stint at Wembley Stadium was attended by 753,112 people.

Ticket reseller Victory Live reported that the average price for Eras Tour's three Vancouver dates was $2,952.

The concert film, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," earned $261 million at the box office.

Her book documenting the tour sold 814,000 copies in its first two days on sale.

Taylor ended her last show, which was performed Sunday night in Vancouver, with a heartfelt message to her fans: "I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my life so far."

So far? Yes. Taylor Swift is only 34 years old. That means there's likely a lot more music and a lot more touring in the future. Fans — and ticket scalpers — can't hardly wait.