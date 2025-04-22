Health insurance and retirement contributions were once the gold standard for showing employees that a company cares. But in today's evolving workforce, one crucial area remains underdeveloped: mental health.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Historically, companies addressed mental health in the workplace through limited access to counseling or wellness stipends. What was once a personal issue, quietly addressed through Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs), has now taken center stage.

Burnout, disengagement and turnover are at record highs, especially among younger employees. Our survey on the well-being of American workers found that overwork is now the second-leading reason employees leave their jobs, trailing only behind inadequate pay.

I've experienced burnout firsthand. The truth is, the world feels exhausting these days. We're constantly moving through economic cycles, political cycles, business cycles, sales cycles — you name it. Layer the personal responsibilities waiting for us at home on top of that, and it's no wonder so many of us are stretched thin. According to one report, three-quarters of American workers report experiencing mental health challenges, with 84% saying workplace conditions have contributed to those struggles.

Burnout doesn't happen in isolation. It's often the result of prolonged stress, disconnection or feeling undervalued, and it's closely linked to anxiety, depression and emotional exhaustion. These challenges don't stay neatly contained within work hours; they follow people home and affect every part of their lives.

When employees don't feel mentally supported at work, their overall well-being takes a hit. As the boundaries between our work and personal lives continue to blur, supporting mental health in the workplace has become a critical part of any meaningful well-being strategy.

Tools for addressing burnout

What's helped me navigate burnout and the stress of today's current environment isn't some grand productivity hack, but rather a quiet lesson from my one-year-old daughter, Sloan, who teaches me with her joyful simplicity and true presence in every moment.

She's inspiring me to look at how I can find more of those moments in every relationship or every experience I have in life, and work is a massive part of that. That realization has shifted how I approach everything because if we want to talk seriously about employee well-being, we need to start by making space for those human moments.

One of the biggest things companies can do to help employees address burnout is to create space (both literally and mentally) for people to slow down. The best ideas don't come during back-to-back Zoom calls; they come during a walk, a workout or a quiet moment when the mind can wander. Companies can do things like encouraging real lunch breaks, protecting meeting-free hours or simply modeling that it's okay to log off when the workday ends. People need time to think, breathe and just be without the pressure of constant output.

Talk about mental health openly

Talking about mental health at work is still a challenge. Even in the most supportive environments, lingering stigmas make openness feel risky. I've learned that the best way to break through that is to lead by example.

I try to be open and transparent about my own journey, which, like most people's, is ongoing. I talk about working with therapists, coaches and other tools I've used to better understand my mental and emotional health, as well as some of the things I've struggled with along the way. The goal isn't to overshare but to create a space where it's okay to be human.

I want our culture to reflect that kind of openness, from leadership all the way down to individual contributors. Even if someone chooses not to open up themselves, just knowing they're not alone can make a big difference.

Work-life integration

Our research has found that the amount of control employees have over their work significantly impacts how appreciated they feel. Work-life integration helps employees feel more in control because it recognizes that life doesn't stop when the workday starts.

When people can manage their schedules in a way that fits how they actually live, such as by taking a walk between meetings, picking up their kids in the afternoon or getting a focused hour in before the day gets going, it shows that they are trusted to work autonomously with their time and energy respected. It's not about always having everything perfectly balanced but about giving people the space to make work, work for them.

As a leader at our company, being "on" more often just comes with the territory, so work-life integration, for me, comes in waves. Some times of the month or year are more intense than others and it's constantly evolving.

I spend a lot of time thinking about the future or working through business challenges during workouts (which are a form of meditation for me) or on weekends, when something's often quietly brewing in the back of my mind. I look for inspiration or answers in other life experiences.

That might sound like I'm always working, but it doesn't feel that way. I've traded time spent on junk stimulation — random TV, endless scrolling — for deeper thinking and more intentional living. When you find ways to integrate your work and personal life on your own terms, being "on" doesn't feel like a drain. It starts to feel more like purpose.

Recognition and engagement

Over 1 in 3 (34%) employees said recognition for their contributions was a key way to enhance their well-being. Yet, 2 in 5 employees don't recall receiving recognition from their manager in the past year. To help time-poor managers, employers must build structured recognition programs that highlight individual contributions. The key is specificity: rather than a vague "great job," it's about leaders calling out the effort, creativity or collaboration behind the work.

In addition to providing recognition, many managers also don't feel equipped to provide meaningful support. Organizations should offer mental health training to help managers recognize signs of burnout, facilitate check-ins beyond just performance discussions and direct employees to available resources. Managers should also be encouraged to lead by example by taking breaks, prioritizing their own well-being, and setting clear expectations that support a mentally healthy workplace.

Ultimately, the most successful organizations of the next decade will treat well-being not as a standalone initiative but as a key driver of employee engagement, retention and performance. Building a culture where people feel seen, supported and able to show up as their whole selves takes consistent effort, honest conversations and a willingness to rethink old ways of working.

It also takes empathy, especially from leaders. When we create space for people to slow down, speak up and feel valued for more than just their output, we're building workplaces where people can genuinely thrive.