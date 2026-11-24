Watch now to learn how Jason Ganahl built a barbecue audience on YouTube, what he looks for in a hire and how he grew GQue BBQ.

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Key Takeaways Friends were already asking Ganahl how to smoke salmon and cook lobster tails.

Putting those answers on YouTube gave him a way to help people he’d never met.

It also gave him a reason to learn how to edit and tell a story on camera.

By the time Jason Ganahl opened his first barbecue restaurant, he’d already spent close to two years showing people how to cook on YouTube. He opened GQue Championship BBQ in Westminster, Colorado, in November 2015.

Ganahl was winning barbecue competitions, and friends were asking him for help with dinner. One was thinking about smoking salmon over the weekend. Others wanted to know how to grill asparagus or cook lobster tails.

He’d watched Greg Mrvich demonstrate barbecue techniques on Ballistic BBQ. Ganahl could do the same with the questions his friends were asking. Once he put an answer on YouTube, anyone who wanted to smoke salmon could find it and watch him do it.

“YouTube was born out of, I like to just share, I like to give,” Ganahl says. “That’s why the restaurant industry is great to me.”

At GQue, that means helping his team and giving the people who come in for barbecue a good experience. He describes the goal as giving guests “the best 20 minutes of their day.”

Ganahl knew his way around a smoker. Making videos gave him something to learn from scratch. He believed video would become a bigger part of how people told their stories and wanted to learn how to do the work himself.

“I thought this was a good opportunity to teach myself how to edit, create content and learn how to be pretty good at it,” he says.

Running the restaurant took up the time he’d been spending on videos. His YouTube channel now has 109,000 subscribers. Ganahl remembers about 10 people making barbecue videos consistently when he started. Now he sees hundreds.

“Shorts have really taken over,” Ganahl says.

He singled out Meat Church as a channel still doing long-form videos well. Asked whether he plans to make more himself, he says, “I don’t have the bandwidth to do that.”

Ganahl’s older videos are still up. Anyone looking for help with lobster tails can find his answer without ever setting foot in GQue.

Hire before expanding

Ganahl wants guests to leave GQue and tell a friend where they ate. If enough people do that, he says, the demand for another restaurant takes care of the decision about when to open one.

“Then we’re forced to grow and open up a new spot,” Ganahl says.

That’s why he pays so much attention to who he hires. He wants people who care as much as he does about what a guest gets when they walk in for lunch. When someone brings a friend back for the brisket, both should get the same barbecue that earned the recommendation.

“I’ve never been able, and I’ve never seen anybody, to be able to take chicken shit and turn it into chicken salad,” Ganahl says.

He looks for people who share his priorities and trusts them to deliver on those priorities every day. At GQue, that means smoking brisket over hickory for same-day service and keeping the price within reach for someone who wants barbecue on an ordinary day.

GQue has grown from one restaurant in Westminster to six standalone restaurants and seven concession stands across three stadiums. Two of those stands are inside Folsom Field, where GQue serves fans on game days and feeds the University of Colorado football team and staff. The company also runs two stands at Empower Field and three at Coors Field.

Ganahl started cooking barbecue at weekend competitions. Now there are people serving it on GQue’s behalf at counters across Colorado. He credits the people he’s hired with giving guests a reason to come back and bring someone else. Having a team to share the work with has also made the business more enjoyable for him.

“It’s way more fun doing it with more people than trying to do everything on your own,” he says.

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