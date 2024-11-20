Get All Access for $5/mo

A California Teen Skipped Through High School, College, and Law School in 4 Years. She Just Passed the Bar at Age 17: 'I Wouldn't Trade It For Anything' Sophia Park passed one of the most difficult bar exams in the country.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • The California State Bar is widely considered one of the hardest bar exams in the country, with a pass rate of 53.8%.
  • 17-year-old Sophia Park found out that she passed the exam earlier this month.
  • Park’s journey was a nontraditional one, but she says she has no regrets.

On Sophia Park's first birthday, she picked up a judge's gavel. It was her Doljabi ceremony, a Korean tradition that involves placing various items in front of a child and having them pick one up in anticipation of their future profession.

Park stuck with her choice of law and achieved a remarkable feat: Earlier this month, at 17 years old, she became the youngest-ever test taker to pass the California bar exam.

Park will join the Tulare County District Attorney's Office in California as a prosecutor after she turns 18 years old in March.

Related: The Lawyers Who Fought Against Elon Musk's Pay Package Are Asking $370,000 an Hour in Legal Fees: 'We Did Battle With the Very Best'

Park obtained her high school diploma, a bachelor's degree, and a law degree in just four years.

Instead of attending public high school, Park opted for homeschooling. She began law school classes online at Northwestern California University School of Law at age 13 when she was going into eighth grade. Park graduated from high school in May 2022 and received an accelerated bachelor's degree in educational studies from Western Governors University in May 2023. In June, she graduated from Northwestern California University School of Law with her Juris Doctor of Law.

In July, she sat down to take the California State Bar exam, widely considered one of the hardest bar exams in the country with a pass rate of 53.8%. The two-day exam packs in five 60-minute essay questions, one 90-minute performance test, and around 200 multiple-choice questions.

Park received news that she had passed the exam on November 8. Her family celebrated her achievement alongside her, including her brother Peter, who had previously held the title of the youngest person to pass the California bar exam. Peter passed the exam in November 2023 at 17 years and 11 months old. Sophia passed at 17 years and 8 months old.

Park acknowledges that she missed out on prom, graduation, and other standard high school and college experiences — but she has no regrets.

"Seeing where I'm at right now, I wouldn't trade it for anything," she told the New York Times. "I'm having an experience not many get to have."

Related: A Texas Lawyer Started an All-Pink Branded Business to Clap Back at Male Colleagues Who Told Her to 'Dress Conservatively to be Taken Seriously'
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Looking for a Remote Job? Here Are the Most In-Demand Skills to Have on Your Resume, According to Employers.

Employers are looking for interpersonal skills like teamwork as well as specific coding skills.

By Sherin Shibu
Data & Recovery

Why FileJump's Cloud Storage Can be Perfect for Entrepreneurs

Secure, scalable, and accessible storage tailored for professionals.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

SpaceX Sent a Toy Banana Into Space. Now You Buy One — But Not in Time for the Holidays.

Starship's sixth test flight carried a payload, a fake banana, as a zero-gravity indicator.

By Erin Davis
Business News

'Will They Know Not to Do Their Business on the Pool Deck?' First Cruise Line Voyage for Dogs Is Announced.

Four-legged vacationers will be able to hop aboard a new dog-friendly cruise next year.

By David James
Growing a Business

AI Is Even Taking Over How We Search Online — Here's How to Climb the SEO Ranks and Beat the Competition

Master on-page SEO to boost your site's visibility in AI-driven search. Learn to optimize content for quality, user intent, mobile and AI relevance with key strategies.

By Ron Lieback
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel