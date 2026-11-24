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Key Takeaways When multiple teams build plans, processes and systems around an unconfirmed assumption, it gains the practical weight of a decision even though it remains officially unresolved.

Clearly labeling assumptions as provisional and tracking open questions improves visibility, but it doesn’t stop teams from making dependent investments and commitments.

Leaders must look beyond whether work can continue safely and assess how much work is accumulating around an unresolved assumption before it becomes costly to change.

A large company was preparing to move a major customer segment onto a new service model. One part of the model depended on whether a third-party data feed would be available at the level of detail the company expected. The vendor hadn’t confirmed the final specification, so the program treated the feed as provisional.

Nobody approved it as final, and nobody said the company was committed to that version. The program team simply needed a working basis for moving forward while the vendor finished its testing.

At the weekly program review, the current specification was sent forward to the teams that needed it. The cover note called it “provisional” and listed the vendor confirmation as still open.

Marketing used the current version to shape customer messaging.

used the current version to shape customer messaging. Finance used it to estimate service cost.

used it to estimate service cost. Technology configured part of the interface around it.

configured part of the interface around it. Operations used it to define what information frontline teams would see.

At the next review, the vendor still couldn’t confirm the final specification. The program kept the assumption open because there still wasn’t enough evidence to approve or reject it, while the work that depended on the current version continued.

The cost grows before anyone decides

Within two weeks, the provisional input had started shaping work across the program. Marketing had drafted customer communications using the expected level of detail. Finance had built the service cost estimate around the processing volume that specification would create.

Technology had completed part of the interface configuration, and Operations had started shaping support materials around the information employees expected to receive. None of those commitments looked decisive on its own.

One team had already gone further. Technology had built a field-mapping routine that assumed the vendor feed would include several data elements still under review. The routine could be changed later, but doing so would require reopening testing that other work was already using.

That build step mattered because the interface team had also started testing how employees would use the information during a customer interaction. The screen layout, validation checks and exception handling all reflected the current feed structure. None of that work formally approved the assumption, but another part of the service was now being exercised against it.

When the vendor finally confirmed that the feed would contain less detail than expected, the change hit several places at once. Marketing had to revise messages that no longer matched the service experience. Finance had to reopen the cost estimate because more manual handling would be required.

The organization had reached the consequences of a decision without ever making the decision itself.

Technology had to revisit the interface and repeat part of its testing, and Operations had to rework guidance that assumed employees would see information the feed wouldn’t provide.

A provisional input gains the weight of a decision

Leaders expect a provisional item to remain movable until someone formally approves it. That expectation makes sense because the label says the matter is still open, yet the people doing the work still need a basis for moving forward.

One function prepares customer communication, another estimates cost, and another builds against the best information available. Each commitment is locally reasonable, and none of them settles the question.

Together, they change how much surrounding work has to move if the assumption changes.

This is where the “Broken Handoffs” execution leak appears. The program team hands over an input that’s openly provisional, and the receiving teams turn that input into work of their own. The handoff starts a series of separate commitments that no one reviews as one combined choice.

Better handoff templates don’t stop the buildup

The sensible response is to make assumptions more visible. So, teams add labels for “confirmed, provisional and unresolved items.” Handoff templates call out dependencies, and open questions receive owners, dates and review points.

Those changes reduce ambiguity. In this program, the data-feed specification was identified as provisional in the review material, and the vendor confirmation remained visible as an open item. The teams still had work to do while the uncertainty remained unresolved.

Technology kept building the parts of the interface it could complete. Other teams continued their work from the latest available specification because waiting for certainty would have stopped parts of the program that could still move.

The more detailed handoff improved the description of the uncertainty without stopping the commitments growing around it.

A review can reach the right answer and leave the buildup in place

That second review tested the assumption in more detail.

The vendor still hadn’t completed the work needed to confirm the final feed specification, so leadership asked whether enough evidence existed to approve the current version and concluded that it didn’t.

Keeping the assumption provisional was the right answer because the underlying question still wasn’t ready for a sound decision. The discussion then moved to what could continue safely while the program waited.

Technology said it could keep building interface components unaffected by the missing detail. Finance could continue refining the cost view with a range, while customer messaging could move as long as the copy avoided specific promises about the data.

All of that was reasonable, and it also meant the organization continued adding commitments around an assumption that no one was yet able to decide.

By the time the vendor returned with the final specification, the program wasn’t revisiting one choice. It was dealing with the combined effect of choices made in different places, at different times and for different local reasons.

The decision appears only after the work has made it real

The usual controls work well when a decision exists. Leaders can ask who approved it, what evidence supported it, when it should be reviewed and whether the basis for it has changed.

This situation leaves no single decision event to reopen. The assumption can stay correctly labeled as provisional, the review can correctly keep it open, and every team can act reasonably inside its own work.

Separate commitments gradually give the assumption the practical weight of a decision even though the organization never created one. By the time someone asks whether the business should still be operating on that assumption, the answer is already embedded in work spread across several teams.

A working assumption becomes dangerous when the organization no longer needs a decision for it to start behaving like one.