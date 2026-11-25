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Key Takeaways Before using AI in any area of your business, you need to ask four questions: Is it predictable? Is it personal? Is there complexity or judgment involved? What’s at stake?

If a behind-the-scenes task is predictable, simple and low-stakes, let AI handle it. If it’s personal, complex or high-stakes, keep a person in the loop.

These four questions tell you where AI could go, but testing tells you whether it’s actually working. Test it by stepping into your customers’ shoes and talking to your team.

In a 2026 Gartner survey, 87% of customers said companies using generative AI for customer service must provide access to a human agent.

That doesn’t mean customers are against AI. It means businesses need to think carefully about where they use it and where human support still matters.

Every business was built on a dream, and that’s a deeply human thing. When we replace real care with automation in the moments that matter most, we risk chipping away at the very thing that made the business worth building.

So how do you know where AI belongs and which moments need protecting? Start by asking four questions, then test your answers.

4 questions to ask before implementing AI

Before using AI in any area of your business, ask these four questions:

Is it predictable? If a task is the same every time, follows clear rules and has a clear right answer, it’s a strong candidate for AI. Is it personal? In restoration, healthcare or real estate, some moments need a person who can reassure and genuinely care. Is there complexity or judgment involved? Nuance, exceptions and emotion call for a human who can read between the lines. What’s at stake? If something goes wrong, what do you lose? A customer, a sale, your reputation or trust? The higher the stakes, the stronger the case for a real person.

If a behind-the-scenes task is predictable, simple and low-stakes, let AI handle it. If it’s personal, complex or high-stakes, keep a person in the loop.

I recently heard from an AnswerConnect client, Craig Grove, founder of GRT Realty, who learned the hard way where not to put AI. He partnered with an AI answering service, only to realize his leads were hanging up on the robot. After switching to human phone answering, he grew his business from six real estate agents to 70.

How to test whether AI is working

Running the four questions tells you where AI could go. Testing tells you whether it’s actually working.

I’ve learned firsthand that even the best ideas benefit from a little testing before they’re rolled out more widely. I’m naturally someone who likes to take action, particularly when I’m confident something has potential. After a few instances where the direction or idea I had in mind wasn’t as great as I thought, I found myself in a place where I’d made mistakes.

In hindsight, I should have started smaller, talked to more people and got feedback first. I’ve never regretted taking a little extra time to test an idea before jumping in. AI deserves the same approach.

Look at it from two angles: your customers and your team.

Step into your customers’ shoes

Experience the customer journey: Mystery shop every touchpoint, from first discovering your business to making a purchase. Book an appointment, ask a question, fill in a form, try to return a product. At each step, ask yourself whether this is the best way to do it for the customer.

Mystery shop every touchpoint, from first discovering your business to making a purchase. Book an appointment, ask a question, fill in a form, try to return a product. At each step, ask yourself whether this is the best way to do it for the customer. Listen to your customer feedback: Analyze reviews, send surveys, and review complaints for signs of AI friction. If you see a pattern, there’s usually a problem.

Analyze reviews, send surveys, and review complaints for signs of AI friction. If you see a pattern, there’s usually a problem. Track the data: Compare key metrics from before and after you introduced AI, including customer satisfaction, repeat purchases, conversion rates, complaints and drop-off at each stage of the journey.

Ask your team

Talk to your people: Don’t just look at AI from a zoomed-out angle. Hear about it from the ground. Ask staff what AI has taken off their plate. What have they been able to work on that they couldn’t before? Where is it creating more work or more frustration? Take their feedback seriously.

Don’t just look at AI from a zoomed-out angle. Hear about it from the ground. Ask staff what AI has taken off their plate. What have they been able to work on that they couldn’t before? Where is it creating more work or more frustration? Take their feedback seriously. Share what’s working: Some teams will use AI brilliantly, while others struggle with it. Make it easy for people to learn from one another through regular check-ins, a shared channel or a short demo.

Some teams will use AI brilliantly, while others struggle with it. Make it easy for people to learn from one another through regular check-ins, a shared channel or a short demo. Human oversight is essential: AI isn’t always accurate. Make sure your team spot-checks AI-generated content, such as reports, replies, summaries and analyses, to catch errors before customers do.

Then make testing a habit. Things are constantly changing, including your customers’ expectations. What worked in January can fail by June.

AI is a tool; business is human

AI is one of the most useful tools business owners have ever had. Used in the right place, it gives your people more time for the work that matters. Used in the wrong place, it erodes the trust your business was built on.

So ask the four questions, test the answers, and keep checking.

Your business was built on a dream. Use AI to help it grow, and keep people where your customers need them most.