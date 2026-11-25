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Key Takeaways As tools get cheaper, imagination becomes the edge for entrepreneurs and business owners.

AI puts powerful capabilities in everyone’s hands, so the advantage goes to those who know what’s worth building next — and that might be a filmmaker, architect or musician, not a programmer.

Education still trains people for existing careers, and the AI conversation is dominated by what we’ll lose.

Remember The Jetsons? Since the 1960s, humans have watched a world of flying cars, automated homes, and robotic assistants that seemed pure fantasy. Today, Elon Musk is working to bring elements of that future to life. And it isn’t just The Jetsons. The 2004 film I, Robot imagined humanoid robots and intelligent machines.

Twenty years later, when Tesla unveiled its Optimus robot, the film’s director, Alex Proyas, joked: “Can I have my designs back, please?”

That raises a bigger question: If engineers are building the technology we saw in yesterday’s movies, who’s imagining the technology of tomorrow?

Star Trek, for example, imagined communicators resembling mobile phones, voice-operated computers and medical scanning devices decades before they became everyday reality. These weren’t engineering blueprints; they were creative visions of what life might look like.

The difference between building and imagining

We celebrate the engineer, programmer and scientist who turn ideas into reality, but rarely the people who first imagined the possibility.

We have become obsessed with qualifications and specialization. We do need brilliant doctors, engineers and scientists, but mastering an existing discipline is not the same as imagining an entirely new one.

You can be an exceptional engineer or programmer and still struggle to imagine what the world will need in twenty years.

Innovation requires more than knowing how to build something. It requires the instinct, faith and foresight to recognize what is worth building in the first place.

The greatest entrepreneurs are not necessarily those who understand every component of the technology they are developing. They are the people who can see beyond it, understand what people will want and bring together the talent capable of turning that vision into reality.

The next revolution will be imagined before it is engineered

Artificial intelligence is transforming the economics of production and making powerful tools accessible to individuals who previously needed entire teams, specialist equipment and substantial financial resources. Quantum computing promises another leap in processing capability.

However, having access to powerful tools doesn’t automatically make someone an innovator. As the old saying goes, “A fool with a tool is still a fool.”

When everyone has access to increasingly powerful technology, the real advantage belongs to those who know what to do with it, and, more importantly, can imagine what to do with it next.

The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 identified creative thinking among the most important skills for the future workforce. The future isn’t a competition between technical and creative people; it’s about bringing those capabilities together, with imagination providing direction.

The next generation of world-changing entrepreneurs may come from filmmaking, storytelling, design, music or architecture, imagining experiences and industries we haven’t yet thought to ask for.

Humanity is our greatest advantage

As we become fascinated by artificial intelligence and intelligent machines, we risk overlooking what makes us extraordinary: instinct, imagination, emotional intelligence, empathy and our ability to create stories that move people.

A machine can analyze millions of films, identify patterns and generate technically impressive productions, but the human experience that gives a story its meaning comes from living, loving, losing, believing, questioning and understanding the world through our own eyes.

For me, creativity is not simply a professional skill; it is one of the most fundamental expressions of being human.

There is a philosophical and spiritual dimension to this too. For those of us who believe in a Creator, if humanity was made in the image of an intelligent Creator, perhaps our own ability to create is one of the greatest gifts we have been given.

We weren’t simply created to consume what previous generations made. We were given the ability to imagine, design, build and create what comes next.

We need visionaries, not fearmongers

Our education systems need to reconsider what they are preparing the next generation for. We still teach people to enter existing industries and follow recognized career paths, when tomorrow’s greatest opportunities may not yet exist.

Who could have predicted the industries that would emerge from smartphones, social media, cloud computing and artificial intelligence? And who can confidently describe what will emerge from the technologies we are developing today?

We need to encourage people to experiment, question, design and invent. Creativity should sit at the heart of entrepreneurship, science, medicine, architecture, business and technology.

The next great medical breakthrough might be imagined by a filmmaker. The next revolutionary transport system might originate with an architect. The next billion-dollar technology company might begin with somebody who has never studied computer science.

Engineers will help make these visions possible. Entrepreneurs will recognize their potential and bring the right people together. But somebody has to imagine them first.

Today’s conversation about technology is too often dominated by fear: disappearing jobs, collapsing industries and what AI might take away from humanity.

These are legitimate questions, and we must take responsibility for developing technology safely, but fear cannot drive progress.

We should really ask what we can create that was previously impossible. What industries can we build, what problems can we solve and what technologies can we imagine that make today’s inventions look primitive?

Working at the intersection of technology, media, storytelling and entrepreneurship has taught me that the greatest opportunities belong to those who connect imagination with possibility.

The next Elon Musk might not be sitting in an engineering laboratory. They might be writing a screenplay, designing a world, directing a film or simply imagining something that everyone else thinks is impossible.

The engineers may build the future, but it’s the visionaries who will imagine it first.