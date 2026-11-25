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When the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade heads down Manhattan’s streets on Thursday, if expected high winds allow for balloons, one of its new stars will be a 30-foot squirrel with an appetite for lightbulbs, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The story is a bit nuts. Earl started out as a real squirrel that Universal Orlando employees found nesting in a Christmas tree in 2008, where he was hoarding the blue bulbs. Staffers made him an inside joke and hid a plush squirrel in the tree every year after that.

Then a holiday store display had an empty section. Designers turned it into a Christmas tree farm owned by the squirrel and drew a cartoon version of Earl. Fans loved it, and Universal rushed out Earl merchandise that sold out fast.

Because Earl didn’t come from a film or a licensing deal, Universal owns him outright. It’s now investing in more original characters like the zombie teddy bear HamiKuma.

Universal pitched the balloon to Macy’s, its partner on an in-park holiday parade. “Earl, at first glance, you can’t help but to laugh,” parade executive producer Will Coss tells the Journal. Universal has even considered making movies and TV shows starring its homegrown characters.