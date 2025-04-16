A Major Theme Park Is Opening in the U.S. for the First Time in 25 Years. Here's What to Expect. Universal Epic Universe opens in Orlando, Florida, on May 22.

By Erin Davis Edited by Sherin Shibu

Thomas Simonetti/Bloomberg | Getty Images
The entrance portal to the Epic Universe theme park in Orlando, Florida, US, on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Universal is opening its long-awaited Epic Universe theme park to the public on May 22 in Orlando, Florida. The park was first announced in 2019 and cost around $7 billion to create, per CNBC.

Casandra Matej, CEO of Visit Orlando, told CNBC the new park is "the first major, entirely new theme park in the U.S. in 25 years." Research seen by the outlet from Sean Snaith, director of the University of Central Florida's Institute for Economic Forecasting, found that within one year of opening, the new park could generate around $2 billion for Florida and create more than 17,500 new jobs across the country.

At 750 acres, it's the largest of all of Universal's properties and features five themed worlds: Celestial Park, Dark Universe, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, and How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk.

But don't worry, Harry Potter fans: This is the third Harry Potter-related theme park Universal has in the area. Nearby, Explore Hogsmeade is still open at Universal Islands of Adventure, and Diagon Alley is also open at Universal Studios Florida.

In Super Nintendo World, guests with Power-Up Bands can hit the familiar question-mark boxes of the Mario universe, track their Mario Kart score and play drums like Donkey Kong to unveil hidden effects and Easter eggs. (Adrian Ruhi/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Although Epic Universe is less than 10 miles down the road from Walt Disney World, industry experts expect the new park to lift up the entire area, from hotels to restaurants to even more attendance at Disney-branded parks.

"It's a rising tide that lifts all boats," Matej said.

There are multiple roller coasters, restaurants, and three new hotels. There are also several boat rides.

Guests ride Stardust Racers, a new dueling roller coaster ride in Celestial Park, during a preview day for Universal Epic Universe on April 5, 2025, in Orlando, Florida. (Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk area, at the Epic Universe theme park in Orlando, Florida, US, on Saturday, April 5, 2025. Photographer: Thomas Simonetti/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Atlantic is a waterside, seafood-centric restaurant with a mostly glass exterior meant to resemble a giant aquarium. (Adrian Ruhi/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

