Disney announced at D23, its annual fan exhibition event in Anaheim, California, over the weekend that the company is making its biggest expansion ever to Magic Kingdom at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro shared the company's plan to add a new "Villain's Land" and begin mass renovations to Frontierland that will create a new Cars-themed attraction.

"Since the beginning, our Disney Villains have given us endless possibilities to tell new stories," D'Amaro said.

D'Amaro noted the new Villian area will include two new attractions as well as dining and shopping options. More details will follow.

For the Cars-land, Disney plans to add two new attractions, a faster-paced road race and one family-friendly ride for all ages. The company already has a Radiator Springs (the fictional town from the hit movie) area at Disney Land in Anaheim, California.

Animal Kingdom in Orlando is also getting a completely new land called Tropical Americas, which will include themed attractions and experiences from Esperanza, Encanto, and the Exciting Adventures of Indiana Jones. It will replace the existing Dinoland USA.

"With Tropical Americas, we're bringing huge projects to life for generations of fans," D'Amaro said about the new addition that's set to open in 2027. "This is the type of signature storytelling that our Disney Imagineers have been creating for 70 years."

In Disney World's Hollywood Studios, another land is being built that will take guests into the Laugh Factory with a new Monsters, Inc. attraction — and Disney's first-ever suspended roller coaster.

The announcements come just days after Disney reported its Q3 2024 earnings and said its parks division may be flat "for a few quarters," citing inflation and higher prices inside the park.

"We expect to see a flattish revenue number in Q4 coming out of the parks," Disney Chief Financial Officer Hugh Johnston on a call with investors. "It's really just a few quarters. I don't think I would refer to it as protracted, but just a couple of quarters of likely similar results."

In June, Disney struck an agreement with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, which voted in favor of Disney's proposal to expand Disney World in Orlando. The project is expected to cost upwards of $17 billion over the next two decades.